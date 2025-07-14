‘Amazing,’ says Willie le Roux about 100th Test as Gqeberha celebrates with Boks

Willie le Roux is now the eighth Springbok centurion, and will likely slip behind Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi in the fullback pecking order.

Springbok centurion Willie le Roux runs onto the field before the start of their match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday night. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Saturday was a special day for Springboks stalwart Willie le Roux and the city of Gqeberha as the Boks turned on the style to whitewash Italy 45-0 in their second Test of the incoming series at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

For Le Roux it was his landmark 100th appearance for the national team, and although he produced a mixed bag, with a few mistakes coupled with some moments of brilliance, including a chipped try assist, it was the perfect way to celebrate with a big result.

It will now be interesting to see what the Boks‘ plans are for 35-year-old Le Roux, who is the eighth Springbok centurion, as he has arguably been passed in the fullback pecking order by Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi.

Springbok dream

“I said it earlier in the week, that it was my dream to play for the Springboks since I was six years old. I wanted to play rugby, I wanted to make it work, even if I had to go a different route,” said Le Roux after the match.

“So just to be here today with my wife and my family, to celebrate this milestone of my 100th cap in South Africa was amazing. My phone has never, even with the two World Cup (wins) combined, been as busy as this week.

“It is quite emotional and to just try and keep away from all that (was tough). There was a job to do first, so it was quite hard to try and balance that emotion and not do something stupid at the start (of the match), because you want to show something.

“When I ran out on my own it was very emotional and I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was just waiting for the team to come out. So it was very special and I am thankful for it.”

For Gqeberha it was a fantastic night with the Springboks finally back in the city in all their splendour, and a full house of boisterous fans were on hand to cheer their team from the first whistle to the last, as they produced a terrific atmosphere.

It was the first game in the city since 2021, when they played Argentina in the Rugby Championship behind closed doors due to Covid, and the first in front of fans, when they played Australia, also in the Rugby Championship.

Eastern Cape locals

A number of members in the Springboks squad are from the region, including coach Rassie Erasmus, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, regular captain Siya Kolisi and wing Makazole Mapimpi, so it was a special homecoming for them as well.

“It was really nice (to be here). As I have said before different stadiums have different vibes. Bloemfontein, Mbombela and PE (Gqeberha) all have a special vibe in the sense that while you warm up the whole crowd is in already,” said Erasmus.

“In other stadiums, only after the warmup and just as the Test is going to begin does everyone come in. So you already feel the support from the warmup. That’s not to say other stadiums are not supportive, they all have different atmospheres that carry us through the game.

“But this was a loud crowd, even during a few of our difficult spells, they were lifting us and we all enjoyed it. As for (those of) us that come from here, it was extra special. You could see Stokke (Stick), was a bit emotional, as well as Mapimpi and myself.

“It’s a place where we would love rugby to thrive, because it is where we started our rugby journeys, and were taught the ropes. This crowd misses the Springboks and international rugby and they showed that through their support. Even with Willie who isn’t from here, they loved and supported him. So it was baie lekker.”