Boks trying to build better relationship with World Rugby — Rassie Erasmus

By Ross Roche

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus seems to have learnt from his previous transgressions and is trying to build a positive relationship between the Springboks and World Rugby.

Erasmus has been in hot water with the game’s governing body over the past few years and has received two bans, for criticising performances and decisions of referees, but he is now looking to gain a better understanding of the processes of World Rugby.

ALSO READ: World Rugby suspend Rassie Erasmus, fine SA Rugby

Erasmus was asked during a Springbok press conference this week to comment on the recent controversy surrounding Johnny Sexton’s apparent foul mouthed rant at South African ref Jaco Peyper after his officiating in the Champions Cup final which Leinster lost.

It emerged in the press earlier this week that the 37-year-old Ireland captain has been charged with a misconduct letter over the incident and could receive a lengthy ban that would rule him out of the World Cup, which would be a major blow to Ireland’s hopes of claiming the title.

Diplomatic opinion

However, Erasmus was very diplomatic and effectively avoided the question by explaining that he was more focused on the Boks gaining a better understanding of how things worked, and that commenting would go against what he was trying to achieve.

“My opinion wouldn’t change anything and we’re trying our best with every disciplinary process regulation that comes out of World Rugby,” said Erasmus.

“We’re really trying to build this relationship and getting to fully understand how they see and perceive things.

“We’re trying to get things right and we’re changing parts of our game to adapt to how the referees might interpret certain things.

“I’ve put up my hands many times and said that’s not how we can win a World Cup, and for me to comment on that matter will go against what we’re trying to do. I’d rather keep quiet.”

Erasmus recently tried to recruit former top referee Nigel Owens into the Bok camp to help them prepare for the kind of officiating they could expect at this year’s showpiece event, but after being turned down have decided to focus on trying to better understand themselves.