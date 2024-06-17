Hard work pays off for Fassi with Springbok comeback

Fassi credits consistency in his game, which has allowed him to build back to his best form and earn a Bok recall.

Star Sharks outside back Aphelele Fassi is a testament to hard work, having returned to the Springbok fold after a few years out, as he targets a comeback in the Test against Wales in London this weekend.

Fassi seemed like he would be the next big Bok outside back, after he made his international debut against Georgia in 2021, scoring a try, which he also did in his second game against Argentina later that year.

However, after receiving his third Bok cap, in the second Test of the Welsh incoming series in Bloemfontein in July 2022, Fassi was sent back to the Sharks to work on certain aspects of his game.

Paying off

Over the past few seasons that seems to have paid off, with a blinding campaign for the Sharks helping them lift the Challenge Cup trophy last month, and a recall to the Bok setup.

“I think when reality hit, with me going back to club level, I just knew that there were certain things I had to work on,” explained Fassi.

“I just went back to my club and spoke to my coaches, and decided that the things that I’ve been told are the things that I need to work on. The focus wasn’t just only on my weaknesses, but also on my strengths.”

Consistent performances

Fassi credits consistency in his game, staying largely injury free over the past two years which has allowed him to build on his game and get back to his best form, while support from his family and the Sharks coaching staff also play a positive role.

“Playing two games, three games, five games, you kind of build a bit of confidence in yourself,”said Fassi.

“In the past, it’s playing five games, getting injured, then you’re out for three months, coming back, playing two games (then) getting injured, and another three months you’re out.

“You know, there’s no consistency in your game and everything, so I think just being able to be consistent and staying injury-free (helped). Doubt obviously does creep in, and that’s how you lose confidence in yourself.

“Having a good family behind me and a support system at the Sharks like the coaching staff, and the players, tends to lift you and make you start believing in yourself as well. When I got that support, my mindset just automatically changed.”

Coaching staff

Other major factors in Fassi’s comeback included the work put in with Sharks defence coach Joey Mangolo, who has helped improve a big part of his game that he struggled with, and the freedom given to him to express himself by head coach John Plumtree.

“Coach Joey was massive in my journey to get back here and he helped improve my confidence in all areas of the game,” said Fassi.

“I (also) had freedom to play as I wanted at the Sharks. I got the approval from Plum.”