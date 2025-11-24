Springboks to ring changes for Wales

The Springboks are expected to name a much changed team for their final tour match against Wales in Cardiff, after a tough win over Ireland.

The Springboks are set to ring the changes for their final end-of-year-tour match against Wales in Cardiff this coming weekend, after ending their Irish hoodoo with a hard-fought 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

It sets the Boks up for an unbeaten tour, having already triumphed over Japan, France and Italy over the past month, and unless something strange happens, it should be very achievable, even with what should be a team of mostly fringe players against the beleaguered Welsh.

After the tough win over Ireland, which should have been by a much bigger score due to the Boks dominance, coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that they wouldn’t be getting carried away and some players would be heading back to their various franchise teams.

“It was a great win against a quality team that has completely dominated us since we’ve been together as a group,” explained Erasmus.

“If you look back at the last five games we’ve played, they are still three–two up against us, so we won’t get carried away with the result. But the beer does taste a little bit sweeter.

“We are just thankful that we were able to beat them here. It’s been a long season for our guys, and a lot of the players have to go back to Japan, and others will play in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

“But we are certainly proud after such a long season to grind through a win against a team like them at home for the first time in 13 years.”

Unavailable players

The Boks will definitely be losing their UK based players, with RG Snyman, who played his 50th game against Ireland, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter and Jean Kleyn all heading back to their franchise teams.

Their Japan and URC based players are still available for selection, but some might be released after helping the team prepare for the Wales match, as has been done before.

Only three players in the Bok squad have yet to play on this tour, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, who came in for Ox Nche after his injury against Japan, and Bongi Mbonambi and Ntuthuko Mchunu, who came in after the Italian win to bolster the team.

Freshly crowned World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Malcolm Marx will likely get a deserved break, and Johan Grobbelaar could be given another start with Mbonambi as his back up.

Mchunu and Ntlabakanye could also be included, along with youngster Zachary Porthen, while Ben-Jason Dixon, who was subbed early against Italy due to Franco Mostert’s red card, should get another run.

Other players who will likely feature are Handre Pollard, Ethan Hooker, Morne van den Berg, Marco van Staden and Mostert, while it remains to be seen if Edwill van der Merwe will fly back out, after being allowed to return to SA for the birth of his first child.