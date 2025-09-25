Springboks target scrum dominance whether refs play ball or not

Even with an apparent trend against rewarding dominant scrums, star prop Wilco Louw says it remains beneficial to drive opponents backwards.

Whether it’s due to law changes or a collective stance by referees, many believe scrum dominance is not being rewarded like it was in previous years.

More so after the Springboks dominated scrums at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. After that, a growing number of voices said teams pursuing scrums as a means to win penalties rather than advance play was boring.

The laws were changed the next year so that teams were no longer allowed to take a scrum when awarded a free kick, and a 30-second shot clock was implemented for setting scrums.

The scrumhalf also could no longer be tackled within a metre at the base of a scrum, maul or ruck.

But there is no law change stating referees should reward dominant scrums less often.

Scrums are still worth attacking

Japan coach Eddie Jones and former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie have spoken publicly about how they feel there is a “growing trend” of referees not awarding stronger packs, pointing to instances where refs allowed play to continue after scrum collapses.

Tighthead prop Wilco Louw, described by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus as “one of the world’s best scrummers”, weighed in.

“The ref sees a whole different picture than what we feel from the scrum,” Louw said.

“He can only judge from what he sees from the outside. Hopefully, the team that dominates legally gets the reward. That is the mentality of all the teams we’ve played.”

He said it was still worthwhile attacking the set-piece even if the referee does not award a penalty.

“As soon as you move them back, their flanks need to move back. The more pressure you put on them, the more difficult it is for their loosies to get out.”

Bulls prop Wilco Louw shone in the latest URC. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Tighhead prop revives his Springbok career

Louw revived his Bok career this season after returning to South Africa from the Harlequins. He turned in strong performances in the last United Rugby Championship to be nominated SA’s URC Player of the Year.

The Bulls’ set-piece dominance drove them to a second-place finish on the table and a second consecutive appearance in the final.

The Bulls won the most scrums (131 at 94%) as well as the most scrum penalties (49) in the tournament.

Louw is due to appear in his seventh Test this year (23rd total cap) when the Springboks take on Argentina in Durban on Saturday.

He said the secret behind his success over the last 18 months was enjoying his rugby more than ever before.

“Not that I wasn’t enjoying it at Harlequins. But being in a South African coaching system, playing in an incredible Bulls team…,” he said.

“Everyone here has the same mentality, the same focus. Everyone wants to dominate in the scrums.”

He said working with Springbok scrum coach Daan Human had also been immensely helpful.