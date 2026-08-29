Springboks lead All Blacks 24-14 in Second Test in Cape Town – LIVE UPDATES

The visitors from New Zealand lead the four-Test series 1-0.

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in the second Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Cape Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The Boks need to win to keep alive their chances of winning the series after the All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park last weekend.

Both teams have made changes to their matchday squads with Siya Kolisi back for the Boks, while in late changes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe also start, while the visitors have a new wing in Leroy Carter and flank in Simon Parker.

Teams

Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Bench: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Manie Libbok.

All Blacks: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Simon Parker, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Fabian Holland, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower. Bench: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match in Cape Town.

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