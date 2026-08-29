Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Springboks lead All Blacks 24-14 in Second Test in Cape Town – LIVE UPDATES

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

29 August 2026

05:37 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The visitors from New Zealand lead the four-Test series 1-0.

Springbok team second Test against All Blacks

The Springbok team for the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in the second Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Cape Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The Boks need to win to keep alive their chances of winning the series after the All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park last weekend.

Both teams have made changes to their matchday squads with Siya Kolisi back for the Boks, while in late changes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe also start, while the visitors have a new wing in Leroy Carter and flank in Simon Parker.

Teams

Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Bench: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Manie Libbok.

All Blacks: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Simon Parker, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Fabian Holland, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower. Bench: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match in Cape Town.

Springboks v All Blacks – LIVE UPDATES

Please refresh to see latest posts.

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng government on why 41 ambulances have been sitting idle in Joburg
Celebs And Viral ‘Not marketing props’: ANC slams Glenlivet, Dineo Langa ad ‘using Winnie Mandela’s legacy to sell whisky’
Courts R5m bill stays after pension fund’s ‘gross negligence’ sinks appeal in SCA
Courts Appeal against Ramaphosa interdict won’t resolve main dispute, says high court
Crime Crime stats: More than 100 cases of blackmail recorded during first quarter

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News