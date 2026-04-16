‘They berated our defence’: Stormers brace for another tussle with dangerous Connacht

The Stormers well remember how Connacht scored four tries in Cape Town last year.

The Stormers remember well the attacking threat Connacht posed in their last encounter, and little has changed since a year ago, said director of rugby John Dobson and loose forward Deon Fourie.

The teams meet at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm) in the 15th round of the United Rugby Championship.

The Stormers, having won three URC games in a row, are pushing to wrestle the top spot on the table from Glasgow Warriors, who are four points ahead and travel to Cape Town next week.

All their eggs are in the URC basket after a Champions Cup last-16 exit. Connacht are likewise going all-out after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup quarter finals.

The Irish side boasts a six-match winning streak in the URC and eyes a move from ninth into a playoff position.

Sacha starred last year

Connacht scored four tries in Cape Town in April last year, narrowly losing 34-29.

“They berated our defence last year,” said Dobson.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a hat-trick in a 24-point haul in that game.

Dobson said the utility back may play from the bench for another game or two, after his first replacement role against Toulon this season. But he was primarily a number 10.

“I watched Connacht against Montpellier. I know they got beaten by a few points [45-22]. They also got two yellow cards after a maul, which would be a nice reward [for us],” he joked.

“That attacking shape in the second or third phase, it’s an impressive attack.”

Dobson said Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster and former coach Pete Wilkins had created a strong development structure, ensuring the club had plenty of depth.

“They’ve kept the same element of attack and deepened the squad. It’s really windy in Galway, so they play a lot of ball-in-hand rugby, so they have a really good attack. It’s going to be a helluva game.”

Stormers won’t take Connacht lightly – Fourie

The Stormers boss said Connacht were perhaps at half-strength against Montpellier. This was understandable as they chased a playoff spot in the URC, which they had more control over than a knockout fixture.

Fourie described Connacht as physical, desperate and very dangerous.

“We are not taking it lightly,” he said.

“We have a lot to play for in terms of the log. And we want to end with the support of the crowd for the last two games, get the top spot, and hopefully build on that and play a final in front of our people.

Head-to-head, the Stormers have won the last four clashes between the sides since Connacht won their first contest in February 2022.