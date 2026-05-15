Stormers chasing top spot on pivotal Friday night of URC action

It's all to play for in Cardiff for the Cape-based team.

The Stormers coaching team will not only be watching how their side perform against Cardiff in their final league game of this United Rugby Championship season in Wales on Friday night, but they’re sure to also have eyes on what’s happening in Belfast where Ulster will welcome Glasgow Warriors.

As it’s turned out, the top two teams will both be in action on Friday evening, hunting a win and the all-important top spot on the URC points table.

Glasgow have 60 points, the Stormers 59. If both lose on Friday it will open the door for last season’s champions, Leinster, to claim top spot. They have 58 points and are at home to Ospreys on Saturday.

Not one-way traffic

Though both Glasgow and the Stormers will be slight favourites to win, the teams they’re up against have incentives of their own.

Ulster (who Glasgow face) are eighth and need to win to ensure Connacht (ninth) aren’t given a chance of replacing them in the quarter-finals lineup. At the same time, Cardiff (who the Stormers face) are seventh and also in danger of being demoted to ninth, should they lose and other results go against them.

It all makes for a thrilling Friday night of URC action, which will continue into tomorrow.

John Dobson’s Stormers will hope for an improved performance from last week when all they could manage was a 38-all draw with Ulster.

‘Plenty to play for’

He said a win would be huge for his side.

“We obviously would like to finish as high on the standings as possible and take some winning momentum into the play-offs,” said Dobson.

“There were some lessons we took from our draw in Belfast last week, and we know it will take a big effort to get the better of what will be a desperate Cardiff team.

“Although we have already secured a home quarter-final, there is plenty to play for, and everyone is excited to meet the challenge at Cardiff Arms Park.”

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouché will lead the team this weekend, with Paul de Villiers coming in at flank in place of the injured Deon Fourie. In the backs, Jonathan Roche and Wandisile Simelane are the new centres, as Damian Willemse moves to fullback and Suleiman Hartzenberg comes in on the right wing.

Kick-off is 8.45pm.