Pietersen: Sharks owe fans, Siya Kolisi strong finish in final game

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said they will not underestimate Zebre, but they needed a good performance for themselves, for fans, and for departing players.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said his team still had much to play for in their final United Rugby Championship match against Zebre Parma at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm).

Though out of play-off contention since their defeat to Edinburgh last month, Pietersen asked his team to back up their bonus-point win over Benetton, while giving their fans something to look forward to next season.

He also wanted to send departing players Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Francois Venter, Le Roux Malan, Jean Smith, Marvin Orie, Luan Giliomee, Hakeem Kunene and Mawande Mdanda off on a high, while making Junior Springbok star Vusi Moyo’s first United Rugby Championship game something to remember.

Farewell and thank you for every carry, tackle, try and memory in black and white 🦈🖤 pic.twitter.com/qO4AlOgfiC – The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 14, 2026

‘Not looking at the log’

After winning the URC SA Shield and reaching the semi-finals for the first time last year, the Sharks head into their final game 10th on the log this season, with no chance of moving up but able to drop as many as two places if they lose.

They could end with a maximum of eight wins: seven at home and one away to the Stormers. Not one victory came in Europe.

“We are not looking at the log, where we are at,” Pietersen said, adding that anything below the top eight was disappointing.

“We just want to put in a good performance on Saturday.”

He said he was eager to see how 19-year-old Moyo would perform at the next level.

Furthermore, with Makazole Mapimpi (concussion) and Edwill van der Merwe (ribs) joining the growing injury list, the back three now featured youngsters Zekethelo Siyaya, 18, Jaco Williams, 20, and Litelihle Bester, 22.

Pietersen said the trio, plus 22-year-old outside centre Jurius Jurenzo, would be marshalled by captain André Esterhuizen at inside centre.

“It’s important for this group to… send a message to fans about what we can do next season,” Pietersen said.

Farewell to Siya

“Also, to say goodbye to the guys who are leaving, like Siya Kolisi, who have put a lot of effort into the group… We want to make it special.

“Siya has been phenomenal for us the whole year. Whether injured or not playing, he’s contributed to the team.

“His knowledge and experience, there is so much you can take from him as the group and as a coach too. He’s been through difficult situations himself, where he had to pick up teams. It’s sad we’re losing him but I am grateful that I have a friend in him.

He’s a great player who represented the Sharks badge with pride every time he runs out onto the field. Even off the field he is there next to the field supporting the ladies and juniors if they play.”

Sharks will not underestimate Zebre

The Sharks have won four out of five matches against Zebre, but were almost stunned last season. They needed a Zebre yellow card and converted try late on to snatch the 35-34 win in Durban.

“It’s a difficult one for both teams. And we both want to finish on a high,” Pietersen added.

“Zebre is a dangerous team in transition, or when the ball is loose. They can punish you if you make mistakes. They have a good kick counter, and a pack that can operate. When they want to be physical they can be.

“As a group, we can’t take them lightly or we will come second-best.”