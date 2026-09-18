Stormers coach Dobson says ‘no decision’ on injured prop Malherbe’s future

And Kolbe, who has joined the union again, unfortunately won't be in action any time soon after breaking his jaw while playing for the Boks.

Frans Malherbe’s return to rugby remains uncertain, with Stormers coach John Dobson saying a big decision will be made on the prop’s future in January.

The 35-year-old last played a Test for the Springboks on 28 September 2024 in Mbombela, against Argentina. His last match for the Stormers was in March last year.

He has since been sidelined with back and neck injuries, which have also impacted his hips.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Dobson said a decision on Malherbe’s playing future might be made in January.

“It’s going to drag on into the new year. No decision has been made,” said Dobson.

“He’s training a lot, but he won’t play for us in the foreseeable future. With the World Cup later next year maybe a decision will be made in January. It’s why we needed someone else (to play tighthead) this season.”

The Stormers have recruited Wilco Louw from the Bulls.

“Wilco’s an outstanding tighthead. We’ve seen the damage he can do,” said Dobson.

In Malherbe’s absence at the Springboks, Louw has stood up to be the first choice tighthead, with Thomas du Toit not far behind. Carlu Sadie has also been in the mix recently, as well as another Stormers man, Zach Porthen.

Dobson also gave an update on scrumhalf Haashim Pead, of the Lions, who the Stormers have reportedly been chasing in the off-season.

“We’d like him at the Stormers, and I know he’d like to come, but he’s under contract at the Lions, and we respect his contract,” said Dobson.

“We will be front of queue if he becomes available.”

Ahead of the start of the new United Rugby Championship season, which gets underway next weekend, the Stormers now also have on their books Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe, who have returned to where their rugby journeys began.

Unfortunately Kolbe broke his jaw during the series against the All Blacks and won’t be available for a while, but Kolisi is expected to play for his old team fairly soon.

“I don’t doubt their commitment … we told them they could have a week off after getting back from Australia (where the Boks face the Wallabies next Sunday), but they said they want to play Siya,” revealed Dobson.

“Obviously Cheslin is out and won’t play the games in October. But it’s a sense of homecoming for them.”

The Stormers open their 2026/27 URC challenge with a match against Connacht in Galway next Friday.