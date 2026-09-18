How Stormers plan to ease Sacha back into action after Bok duty

The influential flyhalf isn't likely to feature much in the URC until a later stage.

Stormers boss John Dobson has outlined how he plans to employ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu over the coming United Rugby Championship season.

The Stormers flyhalf is an integral member of the side, but he is also the Springboks’ first choice No 10 and will be a key man for Rassie Erasmus’ team next year, as the Boks build-up for the World Cup in Australia.

Erasmus’ team will be going for a third straight title win, after taking the trophy in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to play regularly for the Stormers and Boks in 2027, but will also be required to rest at some stage, possibly in February and March.

The 24-year-old is also in need of a break now, after playing four straight Tests for the Boks against the All Blacks recently, and for all 80 minutes of each match. Before that he also featured against Argentina in Buenos Aires, after returning from a lengthy period out of the game because of an injury.

Dobson said he would have to be “brave” with Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the coming weeks and months.

“We’re going to have to be brave now. He played four 80-minute games against New Zealand, and I’m not sure what the plans are for Australia [next Sunday]. But we’re going to have to manage him,” said Dobson.

“There is no chance he will start all four games for us in the URC this October. He, like the other Boks, has been in camps and flown all over the world.

“These guys will only play better once they’ve rested and connected with their families again.”

When the Boks return from their one-off match against Australia in Perth next Sunday, the Springbok players will be available for their URC teams throughout most of October. Those men then selected for the Boks will head to Europe for November’s Nations Championship games.

It means a player like Feinberg-Mngomezulu might even only play for the Stormers from December.

“We also have Jurie [Matthee] and Yaqeen [Ahmed] … so everyone can be fresh.”

Dobson also revealed this week that he was considering employing Ben-Jason Dixon as a No 4 lock in the coming season. The Springbok loose-forward usually plays flank.

“If we can train BJ up properly at four we can use Hacjivah [Dayimani] at seven.”

The other Stormers’ Springbok players who’ll be carefully managed after returning from Australia are new recruits Wilco Louw, Siya Kolisi, Zach Porthen, Paul de Villiers, Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse. Cheslin Kolbe is currently injured and won’t play until at least December.

The Stormers open their 2026/27 URC campaign with an away match against Connacht in Galway next Friday.