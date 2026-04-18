URC result: Stormers implode against inspired Connacht

Next Saturday sees a top-of-the-table clash between the Stormers and log-leaders Glasgow at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers slumped to a shock Vodacom URC defeat to Connacht at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, failing to register any log points.

The Irish side overturned a 10-7 half-time deficit to claim a bonus-point 33-24 win that propelled them from ninth to sixth on the standings.

The Stormers remained second, having squandered a golden opportunity to go top.

Emotional build-up

There was an emotional build-up to the game with a guard of honour as the late Chippie Solomon’s family walked on to the field and Stormers players went up to greet them.

Director of rugby John Dobson and several players were in tears during the tribute to their team manager who died a week ago.

The game kicked off and four minutes in veteran Deon Fourie copped a yellow card for head-on-head contact with Connacht captain Cian Prendergast.

The visitors stretched the Stormers defence and fellow flank Shamus Hurley-Langton went over in the corner. Fullback Sam Gilbert nailed the touchline conversion.

The home side responded with hooker Scarra Ntubeni – possibly playing his last game for the Stormers – producing a brilliant offload for No 8 Evan Roos to run in from 20m for his 10th try of the URC season.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion drew the teams level after quarter of an hour as rain continued to fall.

Scrappy affair

The conditions made for a scrappy affair as both sides lost possession multiple times, while tempers frayed.

Ntubeni exited the stage just after the half-hour mark to rapturous applause from the fans who had braved the chilly weather.

On the stroke of half-time, Feinberg-Mngomezulu landed a 51m penalty after Connacht were penalised at the scrum to edge the home aside ahead at the break.

Six minutes into the second half, a powerful surge by the forwards saw prop Ntuthuko Mchunu crash over for a converted try that put the Stormers 17-7 ahead.

However, Connacht replacement flank Paul Boyle muscled over for a try which was converted by Gilbert to make it a three-point game again.

The match then swung wildly, as first the Stormers scored a converted try through some Feinberg-Mngomezulu magic, before Connacht centre John Devine capitalised on a horrible error from the kick-off to hit straight back.

A chip-and-chase by left wing Shayne Bolton then saw No 9 Ben Murphy take the pass to scoot in under the posts, with the conversion edging the visitors ahead 26-24.

With the Stormers throwing everything at Connacht in attack as the clock ticked down, flyhalf Sean Naughton intercepted Stefan Ungerer’s pass and sprinted home from inside his own half. A fourth Gilbert conversion saw the visitors out to a nine-point lead which they held to the end.

Next Saturday sees a top-of-the-table clash between the Stormers and log-leaders Glasgow at Cape Town Stadium, while Connacht travel to Joburg to face the Lions.

STORMERS – Tries: Evan Roos, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

CONNACHT – Tries: Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle, John Devine, Ben Murphy, Sean Naughton. Conversions: Sam Gilbert (4).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







