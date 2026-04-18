Injury-hit Sharks focus on positives before Ospreys

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said he would rather enjoy the return of experienced players than worry about those unavailable.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen says their injury crisis isn’t unique, insisting the team will focus on the positives rather than wallow in self-pity ahead of Saturday’s crunch United Rugby Championship clash with the Ospreys.

Pietersen made wholesale changes to his team to play in Swansea at 8.45pm. He even named a second teenager to make his debut at fullback in the space of a month, 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya following Luan Giliomee, 19, who was himself injured after covering for Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe and Jaco Williams.

Kolisi ‘not as young as he used to be’

Twenty-one players are on their injury list, excluding Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, 34, who was included in the touring squad but needs another week to be fully fit.

“Siya’s not as young as he used to be, so it takes a bit of time to recover from a calf injury,” Pietersen said.

“It’s just a precaution. He’s probably at 80% and we want him at 100%. Hopefully, next week he will be good to go.”

The Sharks even lost Eben Etzebeth after the most-capped Springbok returned for one game following a 12-match ban, only to get injured himself.

Pietersen said he would rather focus on the return of locks Emile van Heerden and Jason Jenkins, loose forwards Phepsi Buthelezi and Manu Tshituka, captain André Esterhuizen at centre and Jurenzo Julius on the bench.

“We have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment. It’s bound to happen, I think some [other] teams also have injury problems.

“It’s just how you manage or react to it. Do you make excuses about it or do you look at what you’ve got.

“We’ve got a very competitive team that can do the job on Saturday.”

Sharks brace for desperate Ospreys

Pietersen said the Sharks were aware of their situation, 10th on the log and seven points adrift of a playoff spot. The coach said “every game is a knockout” and some players embraced the challenge while others were still adjusting to the pressure.

He noted the Ospreys’ own desperation, as they languish three points behind in 11th amid possibility a Welsh team will be cut next season.

“They are a tough side, a very physical team with a big pack. They are very direct but sometimes move the ball.

“It’s a very heavy pitch and they pride themselves in set-piece. They will come at us there and in the mauls.”