Stormers have ‘long wanted to face a full-strength Leinster,’ says Dobson

The Stormers are hoping to make some history by picking up their first win over Leinster in Ireland and their first ever away play-off win in the URC.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson says his side are fired up to take on a powerful Leinster team at Aviva Stadium in Dublin when they collide in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal on Saturday evening (kick-off 6.30pm).

It is set to be a thrilling encounter between two teams who have won the tournament, with the Stormers having triumphed in URC season one, while Leinster are the defending champions, and it is the first time the two are meeting in the play-off phase.

It also sees two sets of internationals going head-to-head, with the Stormers boasting a number of Springbok players, and Leinster populated by most of the Irish national team, while they also have an All Black and a French international.

Dobson said last week he just wanted to see his team reach the semis and then anything could happen, but he admitted the players had completely shifted that attitude and believed they could pull off a big upset over the favourites.

“I said to the team that we were all so desperate not to lose last week (in the quarter-finals against Cardiff), as that would have been a horrible way for what we feel has been a good season for us to end. We just wanted to be in the semifinal and then see what happens from there,” said Dobson.

Go for it

“But (captain) Ruhan (Nel) and the guys have decided to go for it, in fact more than go for it. We really believe we can do it. We have for a long time wanted to play a full-strength Leinster team at the Aviva and now that is happening for us.

“Given they are pretty much an international team in all but name, we know that a game against Leinster will present a much higher level of intensity than we have experienced all season.

“We have made some big statement wins this season. We were written off when we went to the Bulls in Pretoria and won comfortably. There was the big home win over Glasgow and then some wins away, such as against Munster at Thomond Park. But we are under no illusions about what we are facing.”

Nel emphatically backed up his coach and said the Stormers players were in a good space and were excited to try make some history by picking up their first win over Leinster in Ireland and their first away play-off win in the URC.

“We are not just here to compete, we are here to win. The energy is good and there is a huge level of desperation. There are four quality sides in the semifinals and we feel anything can happen,” said Nel.

“We are not here just to take part. We know we can also play in a final, we are capable of doing it, and you are wrong if you think we have come here just to take part.”