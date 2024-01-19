Stormers scrum faces big French test in Champions Cup outing

The Stormers scrum has done well without Bok stalwarts Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe in the mix this season.

Stormer veteran Ali Vermaak has hailed the impact of the scrum this season. Picture: by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images.

Stormers veteran Ali Vermaak says their scrum will be ready for a tough engagement in Paris when they play Stade Francais in the Champions Cup encounter at the Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday.

Over the years, the Stormers’ scrum has been the foundation of their success, however, this season it has had to soldier on without two players who anchored it for many years, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe. Kitshoff is now with Irish outfit Ulster, while Malherbe has been out injured and is expected to make a return soon.

In their absence, a combination of experienced and young props have managed to hold the fort well. The likes of props Neethling Fouche and Sti Sithole, and hookers Andre-Hugo Venter and Joseph Dweba have been impressive in the front row.

Life without Kitshoff

Vermaak explained why the Stormers’ scrum has not missed a beat despite not having Malherbe and Kitshoff.

“I think it is a combination of things. Having the opportunity to discuss certain techniques on a daily basis with some of the world’s best players in your position, makes life a lot easier,” Vermaak told the Stormers website.

“Since we’ve been playing together for a few years now, communication during training or games has become a lot easier in terms of understanding and rectification within a short timeframe.”

Scrum battle

The Stormers scrum will be tested on Saturday against Stade Francais. Facing off against a side from the Top14 is something that Vermaak and Co are looking forward to.

“One of the most significant opportunities offered by all the competitions we’re playing in is that one is able to measure and compare yourself against some of the best props in the world who are, literally, of all shapes and sizes.

“It is no secret that props become a lot harder and tougher to scrum against as they reach their 30s. And with props normally being replaced between 45 and 60 minutes, you need to be on top of your game if you don’t want to be caught on skates when it comes to scrum time,” he said.

The Cape Town-based side are in second place in Pool 4 with nine points behind Leinster who have 14 points. On the heels of the Stormrs are Leicester (nine points), La Rochelle (seven points), and Sale Sharks (five points).

Winning culture

The Stormers need to get a win to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and keep their winning streak going.

“We all have realised over the years that winning is a habit, and so is losing,” Vermaak said.

“To us as a group playing in different formats, it is very important to maintain that culture and winning momentum.”