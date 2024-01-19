Devon Williams hoping for longer stay at the Bulls

'I think it has been a massive step up from the Pumas, but with guys surrounding me, it makes my job easier to adapt.'

Devon Williams is at the Bulls on loan from the Pumas until the start of the Currie Cup season. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Fullback Devon Williams has hinted that he would love to remain at the Bulls beyond the end of his current loan spell from the Pumas.

As per the loan announcement last year in August, Williams’ time with the Bulls is set to end before the start of the new Currie Cup season, which is scheduled to kick off in July.

The loan has benefitted all three parties as things stand. Williams has got the exposure of playing at franchise level, the Bulls have benefitted from his performances, deputising for Willie le Roux, and Jimmy Stonehouse and the Pumas will get back an improved Williams.

Talk of Williams’ future has been on mute in the public domain but recently it has become a matter of discussion following his man-of-the-match performance against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in the Champions Cup.

‘What future holds’

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Loftus B-field ahead of his team’s training session earlier this week, Williams opened up about his future and time at the Bulls.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I’d like to continue playing at a big union,” said Williams as his team-mates chanted ‘Man of the match’ in the background.

Williams has formed a good outside back partnership with Sebastian de Klerk and Sergeal Petersen this term. What has made Williams a hit at the Bulls has been the connection he has with his fellow backs, especially De Klerk.

“I have played with Sebastian at the Pumas. We had a good connection there and then coming in here we just continued with the connection and made other connections with the other guys,” said Williams.

“I think it has been a massive step up from the Pumas, but with guys surrounding me, it makes my job easier to adapt. I think I have grown a lot since I have been here. I just want to continue on this journey,” Williams said.

Playing well

The Bulls will host French outfit Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld in their final pool stage game in the Champions Cup.

Williams is hoping to follow his man of the match performance with another good display against Bordeaux Bègles.

“To be man of the match was nice, it was good to be able to express myself like I did (last time out), but I need to back it up now as well,” Williams said.