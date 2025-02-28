Stormers switch four for Bulls URC North-South derby

The Stormers have made a handful of changes as they try and claim a win over the Bulls in their URC North-South derby at Loftus on Saturday.

Stormers prop Neethling Fouche is back in the starting lineup for their North-South derby against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers have made four changes to their starting side for their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) North-South derby against Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

It is the second derby between the sides after they clashed early in February and the Bulls emerged with a thrilling 33-32 win, which was their second win in a row over the Stormers after the Pretoria side triumphed at Loftus last season.

The Stormers last clash was a disappointing 30-23 defeat against the Lions at Ellis Park a couple of weeks ago and they will be looking to bounce back from that against the Bulls.

Their four changes made from that match are split at two each between the backs and forwards.

Wing Leolin Zas has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the Lions game a fortnight ago, while the other change to the backline sees Stefan Ungerer come in at scrumhalf.

In the front row, hooker Joseph Dweba and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche both start, with the two most-capped Stormers Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe set to come off the replacements bench.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team is ready to give it all they have after two good weeks of preparation.

“Travelling to Loftus Versfeld is always an exciting challenge for a Stormers team and we will need a full 80-minute performance to get the result we need,” said Dobson.

“We have kept some good continuity and expect to see a higher standard across the board as we look to rise to what should be another big occasion.”

Stormers starting XV

Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak

Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Gary Porter, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht, Paul de Wet, Jonathan Roche