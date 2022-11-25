All eyes on Stormers young guns as URC returns: ‘They’re going to surprise and delight’

Ross Roche

The Stormers are primed and ready to take on the Scarlets in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).

It is the Stormers’ first game since the international break, and they have named a relatively young and inexperienced team to battle it out, with all of their Springboks still away on international duty.

ALSO READ: Stormers stun Lions with superb Ellis Park comeback

Coach John Dobson however believes they have the players to do the business after a good week of preparation leading up to the game.

“That two week break was incredibly good for us. Especially with what we are about to go through (busy December and January). I don’t think any of us have experienced what we are about to go through starting tomorrow night (Friday). But the prep and effort shown by the guys has been great,” said Dobson.

“These guys deserve an opportunity and we are going to need them. I think they are going to surprise and delight a lot of people.”

Exciting selection

An exciting selection sees the return of young flyhalf Kade Wolhuter to the Stormers starting line-up, after he suffered a big injury last year, and he will be eager to show the talent that has led people to believe he is a future Springbok.

“Kade suffered a big injury in the Rainbow Cup. So to come back to this field and play for the Stormers for the first time since that injury is a big moment for him. I think it was a much more traumatic injury than people realised,” said Dobson.

“You need a bit of confidence and hopefully tomorrow is the first step. I think he is going to take a bit of time to reach his potential, because his potential is very high. But there is no better learning place than out there tomorrow night so I am excited to see it.”

Dobson also provided an update on exciting up and coming talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was selected for the Boks, but then was injured in the SA A game against Bristol Bears last week.

“He suffered a broken tibia, but he doesn’t need any operation which is a huge thing for us. But he won’t play over this period. It looks like he could be back in late January,” explained Dobson.

“So it’s a lot better than we thought it could have been. We will miss him, but luckily Jean-Luc du Plessis has joined us so we have sufficient back-up.”