URC result: Stormers stun Lions with superb Ellis Park comeback

Ross Roche

The Stormers stunned the Lions with a brilliant second half performance to recover from a 12-point deficit to eventually run out 31-22 (halftime 10-22) winners in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions will be bitterly disappointed after a strong first half was followed by a limp second half showing, as the Stormers ran in three unanswered tries and 21 points in the second 40 to clinch a fantastic come from behind bonus point win.

At the start of the match the Lions were handed a good start as early Stormers infringements gave flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse two easy penalties to put the home side 6-0 up after six minutes.

The visitors then struck back with their first bit of good play in the Lions 22m, as they earned a penalty 10m out, took a quick tap and slung the ball out wide to wing Angelo Davids, who bumped off his opposite number Quan Horn and went over to score.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok nailed the touchline conversion to give the Stormers a 7-6 lead after 11 minutes, before Hendrikse put the Lions back in front with a penalty in the 17th minute.

Five minutes later a high tackle from Hendrikse saw him yellow carded, with Libbok slotting the penalty to put the Stormers into a 10-9 lead.

The visitors however then wasted the man advantage, conceding two penalties in that time, with Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba stepping up and slotting them both, the first from a tricky position, to move the home side back in front 15-10 after 31 minutes.

With four minutes left in the half the Lions then scored their final points of the match, as fullback Andries Coetzee fielded an up and under from the Stormers and set off, beating a few players on his way to the halfway line where he was tackled.

A few offloads then saw flank Emmanuel Tshituka break to the 22m, where he found outside centre Henco van Wyk in support, with him ankle tapped, only to get up and power over the line to score, with Hendrikse’s extras giving the Lions a 22-10 lead which they took into halftime.

Second half comeback

A much better second half from the Stormers then saw them fight back, with them first held up over the line, followed by a maul try being overturned after the TMO spotted obstruction.

However they got the try their play deserved in the 56th minute, as they attacked into the Lions half, got to the 22m where a delicate chip over the defence allowed inside centre Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to field the ball and go over, with Libbok converting to make it 22-17.

The Lions then had a chance to get themselves further than a converted try ahead with two penalties in the Sormers 22m, the second from dead in front, but they opted to tap and go on both occasions, with the visitors then earning a penalty on their try line.

The Stormers then finished the match strong, with two tries in the final 11 minutes, as fullback Clayton Blommetjies scythed through untouched and replacement loose forward Nama Xaba dotted down on the back of a powerful maul, both converted by Libbok to give them an impressive comeback win.

Scorers

Lions: Try – Henco van Wyk; Conversion – Jordan Hendrikse; Penalties: Hendrikse (3), Sanele Nohamba (2)

Stormers: Tries – Angelo Davids, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Clayton Blommetjies, Nama Xaba; Conversions – Manie Libbok (4); Penalty: Libbok