Bulls coach Ackermann lashes out at media for confusion around Bok coaches

A fiery Johan Ackermann has set the record straight on the involvement of some Springbok coaches in the Bulls camp over the next few weeks.

Ahead of a massive north-south derby against the only unbeaten side in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Ackermann lambasted the media over reports on the story, accusing it of fuelling rumours and misrepresenting a routine coaching consultation.

Speaking bluntly at a media briefing on Friday, Ackermann made his frustration known with how the story first found its way into the public domain.

“I’m actually very disappointed in the media for now only asking me the question (what the specific functions of the Bok coaches will be),” Ackermann said.

“It’s funny how you guys run with a story that social media spreads. Everybody jumped on the wagon and started rumours and then it became a whole thing. I don’t know – maybe it’s a way to sell tickets, get the game more spicy. I don’t know why you guys did it.

“Everybody’s got my number. I don’t know why you didn’t just call me.”

Not a panic move

The Bulls coach pushed back strongly against the narrative that outside assistance was a panic move given the current dip in form and lowly log position of last season’s finalists.

“Everybody makes this issue about us missing tackles and conceding five tries, and if all the coaches out there are typing messages and commenting on it, then I must make sure that we are addressing the right things.

“I need to assess if we aren’t perhaps feeling the pressure and missing stuff?”

Ackermann then detailed how the engagement with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus came about, describing it as a standard, professional exchange rather than the crisis it has been portrayed as.

“That’s why I just phoned Rassie and said, ‘Listen, while your coaches are not doing anything at the moment’. Like I did with the Lions when I was there. It was clear that the Springbok coach has a mobi-unit and that mobi-unit is available (to whoever needs it), like the Sharks have done, like the Lions have done in the past.

“It’s been happening, but now all of a sudden it’s this big issue only because somebody who doesn’t know what he’s talking about leaked this thing.”

Coaches to share ideas

Ackermann stressed the need for neutral eyes to try and identify the soft spots in the Bulls’ overall game and said the likes of Duane Vermeulen, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards would only provide their expert opinion on how the Bulls could improve between now and the end of the season.

“Coaches speak to each other and share ideas. That’s the reality,” he said. “If you think you know everything, you’re on the wrong path.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.