Three Springbok Women debutants to start in Rugby Africa opener against Uganda

Anathi Qolo becomes the 11th Springbok Women captain in history and leads the team in their Rugby Africa opener against Uganda in Madagascar on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Anathi Qolo will captain a Springbok Women side with a combined 174 caps in their 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup opener against Uganda at the Stade Makis in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Saturday (kick-off 12pm).

Three uncapped players, wing Patience Mokone and No 8 Faith Tshauke, both from the Bulls, and Anushka Groenewald, from Western Province, will be donning the green and gold for the first time.

A further five uncapped players have been named on the replacements’ bench in props Anuchka Ekron (WP) and Sinothile Bhengu (Sharks), lock Dineo Ndlhovu (Bulls), flanker Nobuhle Mjwara (Sharks) and centre Leigh Fortuin (WP).

Fortuin and Mokone represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team earlier in the season, while all of the uncapped players, apart from Mjwara, also played for the Junior Springbok Women earlier in their careers.

Sharks Women loose forward Mjwara was part of the Springbok Women WXV 2 training squad last year and attended recent alignment camps.

In a serious show of intent, South Africa will start with five backs who represented the country at the previous Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, while Nomawethu Mabenge, who scored the team’s first try of the tournament against France in their opener match in 2022, will come off the bench.

For good measure, Mabenge was also the leading try scorer in the Madagascar tournament in 2023.

11th captain

Qolo will become the 11th player to captain the Springbok Women in 21 years of international rugby and said she was happy with the preparations going into the first match.

“The squad have been progressing and focusing on the main job, which is to retain the trophy. Our set peace has been our main focus and if we add that to our skill set in the backs, we will deliver a good performance,” said Qolo.

Springbok Women assistant coach Franzel September agreed with his captain and said they are expecting a physical battle and some direct rugby.

“What we saw in our analysis is that they are not scared to run with the ball, so there is an element of variety in their play, and they love doing quick taps from penalties. We prepared well and will be ready for everything they are going to throw at us,” explained September.

“We know what we want to do and how to do it, and we pride ourselves in our set-piece to secure go forward ball and that will not change just because we have some new players in the squad.”

“Some players will be desperate to impress with Rugby World Cup selection on the horizon, but we will look at how players compliment and strengthen the system, rather than them doing individual things.”

Springbok women’s XV

Byrhandrѐ Dolf, Simamkele Namba, Chuma Qawe, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Patience Mokone, Mary Zulu, Unam Tose, Faith Tshauke, Lerato Makua, Anushka Groenewald, Anathi Qolo, Nomsa Mokwai, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Luchell Hanekom, Xoliswa Khuzwayo

Bench: Roseline Botes, Anuchka Ekron, Sinothile Bhengu, Dineo Ndlhovu, Nobuhle Mjwara, Felicia Jacobs, Leigh Fortuin, Nomawethu Mabenge