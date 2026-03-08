Unbeaten Blitzboks book semifinal spot in Vancouver

The Blitzboks will face Australia on Sunday at 10:33pm (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

The Blitzboks beat New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday to finish top of Pool A.

South Africa, who had defeated Great Britain (21-5) and Spain (28-7) earlier in the day, scored three tries through Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and Siviwe Soyizwapi to take a 17-12 half-time lead against New Zealand.

The Kiwis hit back with tries from Rob Rush and Frank Vaenuku to make it 17-12, but the Blitzboks held on to set up a semi-final against Australia on Sunday at 10:33pm (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

