Unbeaten Blitzboks book semifinal spot in Vancouver

8 March 2026

08:01 am

The Blitzboks will face Australia on Sunday at 10:33pm (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks are through to the semifinals of the Blitzboks Sevens. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks beat New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday to finish top of Pool A.

South Africa, who had defeated Great Britain (21-5) and Spain (28-7) earlier in the day, scored three tries through Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and Siviwe Soyizwapi to take a 17-12 half-time lead against New Zealand.

The Kiwis hit back with tries from Rob Rush and Frank Vaenuku to make it 17-12, but the Blitzboks held on to set up a semi-final against Australia on Sunday at 10:33pm (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

