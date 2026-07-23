Ungerer to captain Stormers XXIII in Wellington as Junior Bok players get time off

There is just one change to the starting side that played in round one.

Stormers XXIII coach Tom Dawson-Squibb will wait a little longer before picking any Junior Springboks players in his team this Currie Cup season.

And, Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo venter, who both recently turned out for the Springboks, but have been released from the national squad, will get time off to rest. They may come into the reckoning for the Stormers’ match against the All Blacks next month.

The successful Junior World Championship-winning Stormers players who’ll be available for the Cape-based team in future include Oliver Reid, Jordan Jooste, Danie Kruger, Gert kemp, Jayden Brits, Yaqeen Ahmed, Samuel Badenhorst, Markus Muller, Jack Benade, Jordan Steenkamp and if fit, Riley Norton.

For now, Dawson-Squibb will stick with the players who started the Currie Cup last week.

New leader

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will captain the team this weekend in the derby against Boland in Wellington on Sunday (3pm).

There is just one change to the starting line-up from last week; flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis has been ruled out with a minor knee injury, and his place is taken by Dominic Malgas.

There are two changes on the bench, with lock Gary Porter back from international duty with the Zimbabwe Sables and utility back Kian Davis set to make his Currie Cup debut when he takes the field.

“We have some good continuity in the team this week, so hopefully we see an improvement in all areas. Wellington is renowned as a tough place to play, so we know we will have to make a step-up,” said Dawson-Squibb.

“We did not have any of the returning Junior Springboks available for selection this week, but we should see some of them come into the mix going forward.

“It will take a big effort from all involved to get the result we want, but there is no doubting the character and the fight in this group, and we will see that for 80 minutes on Sunday.”

In round one of the Currie Cup competition last weekend, the Stormers edged Griquas in Cape Town 25-19.

Stormers XXIII: Dylan Miller, Gino Cupido, Josh Boulle, Cornel Smit, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Dominic Malgas, Stefan Ungerer (capt), Wandile Mlaba, Divan Fuller, Keke Morabe, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tom Barnard, Herman Lubbe, Vernon Paulo, Oli Kebble. Bench: Scarra Ntubeni, Mhleli Khuzwayo, Hencus van Wyk, Gary Porter, Dylan de Leeuw, Xola Nyali, Tiaan Fourie, Kian Davis.