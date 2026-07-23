Sharks focus on tempo, aerial battle, for Cheetahs clash

Coach Mike Vowles said the Sharks will look to counter a Cheetahs game plan focused on structure and set-piece.

The Sharks say they will target key areas against an older, more experienced Cheetahs side in their Currie Cup clash on Friday.

These centre around the Sharks’ own game plan, which need to improve from last week, as well as potential weak points observed in the Cheetahs.

The teams play in Bloemfontein (kick-off 5pm) in the Currie Cup’s second round after the Sharks beat the Pumas 26-24 in Mbombela and the Cheetahs edged a young Lions side with 13 debutants 29-27 at home last weekend.

Those bonus-point wins left the Sharks and Cheetahs tied for first place, with the same points difference too, after the first weekend.

Cheetahs want structure

“They are quite a settled team,” Sharks Currie Cup coach Mike Vowles said of the Cheetahs.

“They will have some good cohesion, having played in the SA Cup and the Toyota Challenge. We know they will come at us in the structured and set-piece part of the game.”

Vowles only made one change to the Sharks’ matchday 23, former Stormers flanker Danilo Botha replacing the injured Jannes Potgieter.

“Looking at what happened with them against the Lions, we want to really impose our game model on them… play a high-tempo game.

“We know what they will bring, but our conversations in the team room are more about what we can control.

“A game that gives us transition opportunities. And to really move them around. Hopefully, with the squad that they have, we feel it might give us an edge.”

Sharks opt for pace and better lineouts, kicking

The Sharks coach said his team were strong in the kicking game, as they traditionally are, for the first 50 minutes against the Pumas.

“I felt we weren’t as good in the aerial contest in the second half. So a lot of work has gone into our contest in the air and what we want to do with those transitions.

“There were also some clean-ups around our defensive work, in terms of our width and getting into our shape a bit quicker.”

Vowles added the lineout was another area of concern that needed improvement as they advance in the Currie Cup.

“Overall, there was nothing significant. Just trying to touch up on what is in our DNA that we want to be better in this week.”