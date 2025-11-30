Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

URC result: Connacht crush Sharks

Picture of sarugbymag

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

30 November 2025

09:56 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Durban-based side have fallen further down the log.

Vincent Tshituka

Vincent Tshituka the Sharks looks on after going down to Connacht. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Sharks suffered a heavy defeat to Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.

The Irish club scored five tries in a commanding 44-17 victory, having led 23-5 at the break.

The result sees John Plumtree’s side drop to 14th on the URC log.

After arriving at The Sportsground well-rested and buoyed by their first win of the campaign before the international break, the Sharks were unable to mount a meaningful challenge.

Hooker Fez Mbatha’s early try briefly put them ahead, but Connacht soon seized control, piling on pressure through their kicking game, breakdown intensity and sharp phase play.

Fullback Sean Naughton dictated the contest superbly, slotting three first-half penalties and converting tries by flank Paul Boyle and wing Chay Mullins as Connacht stormed into an 18-point half-time lead.

Lock Jason Jenkins’ yellow card further hampered the Sharks, who again battled with discipline and defensive cohesion.

While wing Makazole Mapimpi’s second-half try offered a flicker of resistance, the hosts remained in command. Centre Hugh Gavin and replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine crossed to secure the bonus point before substitute prop Sam Illo added Connacht’s fifth try late on.

Replacement lock Emile van Heerden responded for the Sharks, but by then the result had long been sealed.

It won’t get any easier for the Sharks with an Investec Champions Cup clash against six-time winners Toulouse in France next Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Sharks rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships