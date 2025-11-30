URC result: Connacht crush Sharks

The Durban-based side have fallen further down the log.

The Sharks suffered a heavy defeat to Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.

The Irish club scored five tries in a commanding 44-17 victory, having led 23-5 at the break.

The result sees John Plumtree’s side drop to 14th on the URC log.

After arriving at The Sportsground well-rested and buoyed by their first win of the campaign before the international break, the Sharks were unable to mount a meaningful challenge.

Hooker Fez Mbatha’s early try briefly put them ahead, but Connacht soon seized control, piling on pressure through their kicking game, breakdown intensity and sharp phase play.

Fullback Sean Naughton dictated the contest superbly, slotting three first-half penalties and converting tries by flank Paul Boyle and wing Chay Mullins as Connacht stormed into an 18-point half-time lead.

Lock Jason Jenkins’ yellow card further hampered the Sharks, who again battled with discipline and defensive cohesion.

While wing Makazole Mapimpi’s second-half try offered a flicker of resistance, the hosts remained in command. Centre Hugh Gavin and replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine crossed to secure the bonus point before substitute prop Sam Illo added Connacht’s fifth try late on.

Replacement lock Emile van Heerden responded for the Sharks, but by then the result had long been sealed.

It won’t get any easier for the Sharks with an Investec Champions Cup clash against six-time winners Toulouse in France next Sunday.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.