URC result: Stormers pull away to secure bonus-point win over Edinburgh

The Stormers scored four tries in the second half to cement their second-place position on the URC table.

An improved second-half performance secured the Stormers a bonus-point 33-14 win over Edinburgh in their United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Cape Town side pulled away through a stellar kicking game and forward dominance, making up for poor handling and discipline in a first half that ended 7-7 despite them having overwhelming possession and territory.

Their four second-half tries never fully subdued a determined Edinburgh side, who were ahead at one point and never gave up. The result cemented the Stormers’ second-place position on the URC table.

Even stevens

The Stormers won almost all the possession and territory in the first quarter despite prop Ntuthuko Mchunu being sent to the sin bin for cynical play. But two missed Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalties, and an Edinburgh kick-through going into the dead-ball area left the game scoreless.

The home side finally put points on the board when Evan Roos went over after a flowing move in the 25th minute. First, Dan du Plessis made a good run and offloaded to Mchunu, who in turn sent the ball to the No 8, who made it over the line dragging a tackler with him.

Edinburgh recorded their first points when inside centre James Lang intercepted a loose pass five metres from his own try line, and ran the length of the field, outpacing Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant to the try line in the 34th minute. That left the score 7-7 at half-time.

Stormers pull away from Edinburgh

The Stormers knocked the ball on metres from the Edinburgh try line early in the second half, but made up for it when a throw-in was taken quickly, and Ruhan Nel played the ball inside for Leolin Zas to dot down in the 49th minute.

Edinburgh responded well, but the TMO ruled out a try after finding Liam McConnell offside at the kick-through.

They were not to be denied, however, prop Boan Venter scoring after several drives in the 58th minute. Ross Thompson’s conversion gave Edinburgh a 14-12 lead going into the final quarter.

The Stormers retook the lead after Zas broke the line. A couple of passes later, and Warrick Gelant set Mchunu up to score in the 63rd minute. Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion made it 19-14.

Roos extended the lead and earned his team a bonus point when he slipped through defenders to score a converted try in the 68th minute. The Stormers compounded the hurt when Deon Fourie crashed over after a scrum at the death.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries – Evan Roos (2), Leolin Zas, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Deon Fourie. Conversions – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 4/5. Penalties – Feinberg-Mngomezulu 0/2.

Edinburgh: Tries – James Lang, Boan Venter. Conversions – Ross Thompson 2/2.