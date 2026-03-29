Papier: The Bulls made it hard for themselves against Munster

Munster fought back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead, and nearly secured a famous victory at Loftus.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier said his side’s errors fueled Munster’s fightback in the second half, almost costing them their United Rugby Championship match in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Irish side fought back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead (21-12, 28-19 and 34-26), and almost secured a famous victory at Loftus.

In the end, the Bulls held onto the ball in the final minutes and won four tries to five. Flyhalf Handré Pollard’s perfect goal-kicking (6/6) proved the difference as his opposite, Jack Crowley, missed twice.

The 34-31 result saw the Bulls put five more points on the log. Munster deserved their two bonus points in defeat.

Bulls were their own worst enemies

“I think the guys did really well in the first half,” Papier said. He alluded to the two scores that put the Bulls 14-7 ahead at the break, which they almost extended despite Ruan Nortjé receiving a yellow card.

“In the second half, we made it really hard for ourselves. I think we were in front by 14 points and then gave them an easy try, or made mistakes in their half, and that’s how they punished us.”

Aside from enacting a turnover, creating plays and kicking well, Papier scored two brilliant individual tries.

In the first half, he side-stepped a defender to find a gap before dancing around the last defender and diving under the posts untouched.

In the second half, the Bulls intercepted a ball and set up a kick-chase for Papier. Again, he outpaced the defenders and scored.

Papier praises his teammates

The scrumhalf chose to reflect on his teammates rather than speak to his own outstanding form, earning man-of-the-match awards in two consecutive games.

“I’m playing next to the best guys in the world. Polly [Pollard], Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie are all world-class. They help me a lot with where to play in the right areas of the field.”

Papier said the Bulls face a tough run ahead. They travel to the Glasgow Warriors for their Champions Cup round of 16. A potential quarter-final follows, before URC away games against the Dragons and Scarlets.

For us, it’s about taking it day by day, focusing on our errors and getting better each week.”