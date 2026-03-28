URC result: Lions second half show smashes Dragons

After a tight first half and going behind early in the second, the Lions found another gear to power away for a big win over the Dragons.

The Lions were given a tough time, but eventually kicked up a gear in the second half to power their way to a 42-26 bonus point United Rugby Championship (URC) win over a fighting Dragons team at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

A closely fought first half saw the Lions take just a four point lead into the halftime break, before the Dragons hit the front early in the second, but a four try burst from the hosts then saw them pull away for a comfortable win.

The five points briefly lifts the Lions up into the URC top four, but they could slip down to fifth later tonight if Ulster beat Zebre in Parma.

Strong start

It was a strong start to the match for the Lions, with them largely attacking and the Dragons clearing over the first few minutes.

That saw the hosts take the lead in the fifth minute as the early pressure finally told, as they attacked off a goal line drop out.

Loose forward Ruan Venter made the initial strong carry, with the recycled ball finding outside centre Henco van Wyk for a the half break, with him offloading to loose forward Siba Mahashe to make a superb run, stepping through and powering over for the unconverted try.

The Dragons responded well, first getting held up over the line, before taking the lead in the 15th minute, as they attacked off a lineout on the Lions 22m, outside centre Fine Inisi broke the line and offloaded to inside centre Aneurin Owen for the converted try.

The Lions were soon back in front two minutes later, as they earned a penalty in front off the kick off and flyhalf Chris Smith slotted it to put them up 8-7.

In the 26th minute the Lions were in for their second, chasing a kick into the Dragons 22m and stealing the ball, with it swung to replacement back Richard Kriel to hit a gap and go over, with Smith’s conversion putting them ahead by eight.

But the Dragons hit back five minutes later from a lineout in the Lions half, they overthrew it and attacked, with the ball going through the hands before Owen was in for his second, converted by flyhalf Angus O’Brien converting to cut the deficit to one.

Going into halftime Smith had two shots at goal from in front, missing one and slotting the other to take an 18-14 lead into the break.

Dragons take lead

A strong start to the second half from the Dragons was rewarded as hit the front in the 47th minute, after attacking off a lineout deep in the Lions 22m, O’Brien sent a brilliant cross kick out wide to wing Rio Dyer to catch and dot down.

The Lions hit back immediately, taking play into the Dragons half and attacking, where some great interplay took the hosts into the 22m and the ball eventually found Smith to go over for a converted score as they retook the lead 25-21 after 50 minutes.

Quickfire double from the Lions as they go over for the bonus point score five minutes later, attacking into the Dragons 22m, before going down the blindside where scrumhalf Nico Steyn is put away to dive over.

The Lions were now cooking and they scored their fifth in the 63rd minute, kicking a penalty to the corner, and from the maul they went blind for Steyn to dot down untouched as they moved into a 37-21 lead.

It was all the Lions now, and five minutes later from turnover ball in the Dragons half they attacked, spreading it wide for wing Erich Cronje to bust over in the corner.

The Dragons finally managed to respond after four unanswered tries, as they attacked in the Lions half, down the left hand touch and Dyer showed his pace to outstrip the defence and score, making it 42-26 after 70 minutes, which was then the end score.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Siba Mahashe, Richard Kriel, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn (2), Erich Cronje; Conversions – Smith (3); Penalties – Smith (2)

Dragons: Tries – Aneurin Owen (2), Rio Dyer (2); Conversions – Angus O’Brien (3)