URC result: Stormers too good for Ulster

The Cape-based team have now won four of their five games in the URC.

Despite producing an error-ridden performance, the Stormers were too good for Ulster in their round five United Rugby Championship match played in Cape Town on Saturday, winning 33-7.

The home team only led 12-7 at half-time after failing to make the most of the ball that came their way. The handling was particularly poor by the Stormers, meaning they were unable to capitalise on their dominance.

Things improved after the break as they quickly got on top and two late tries, by captain Ruhan Nel and young No 10 Yaqeen Ahmed, sealed the deal.

It was the fourth straight bonus-point win at home for the Stormers, including one match in the Champions Cup, this season and they will go into the November break on a high.

Ahmed, just 20 and now on his way to join up with the Springboks, was excellent at flyhalf, and so, too was Markus Muller, another new Bok call-up, at 12.

Ulster, who were far from being at their best without several first-choice players, have yet to win in the competition. The Stormers will remain in the top five, from four wins, despite other results this weekend, throughout November.

Stormers No 6 Paul de Villiers was named man of the match, and deservedly so. He was outstanding across the field and could be a key man for the Boks in Europe in November.

Besides the five-pointers by Nel and Ahmed, the Stormers’ other tries were scored by JD Schickerling, De Villiers and Evan Roos. Ahmed converted four of them. Ulster’s lone try came from David McCann.