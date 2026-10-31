Sharks target first away win against proud and cohesive Munster

The Sharks are confident ahead of their Saturday match against Munster having won the last three contests between the sides, all at home.

The Sharks have spoken about the challenge of facing a fiercely proud, cohesive Munster side at Thomond Park on Saturday night, but believe they will only get over the line in Limerick if they impose their own game plan.

The Sharks have lost both their previous away games to Munster, but they are in good spirits ahead of their last United Rugby Championship match before the November international break (kick-off 7.30pm).

Where the Durban union didn’t win a single game in Europe last season, they now come from back-to-back away victories over Lyon in France in the Challenge Cup, and last weekend’s 36-21 win over Cardiff in Wales in the URC.

Four Sharks players were injured on the artificial pitch at Arms Park, including regular captain André Esterhuizen, but the visitors still secured an emphatic bonus-point win and sit fifth on the URC table with three wins from four.

Munster come from a 24-18 loss away to Leinster but beat Racing 92 33-25 at home in the Champions Cup the week before. The 2022/23 winners only have one win and a draw so far in the URC, sitting an uncharacteristically ninth on the table.

‘Things are starting to align’

Head-to-head, the Sharks have won the last three clashes between the sides (all in Durban), and four of the seven total contests, with one draw at Kings Park.

In their last meeting, the Sharks unexpectedly whitewashed the Irish giants 45-0 in probably their best performance of the 2025/26 season.

Wing Ethan Hooker said the Sharks are riding a wave of confidence after the Lyon and Cardiff victories.

“We are playing some really good rugby,” Hooker said. “We are trying some new combinations, and they seem to be working.

“There’s a plan in place, very different to last year’s plan… Everyone’s buying into that plan. Things are starting to align, and it’s really working for us.”

Sharks stick to their guns against Munster

Prop Thomas du Toit, who played for Munster on loan for three months in 2016/17 said Munster were formidable for two reasons.

“It’s a proud city and very proud rugby club… They have unbelievable support. Die-hard supporters would sit in the wind and rain for them,” Du Toit said.

“They live and breathe Munster. That uplifts the players.”

The team also has “unbelievable continuity” thanks to loyal players remaining at the club.

“The continuity and brotherhood you get in that… [It] makes them a very tough customer to deal with.

“Coming to play here is no easy task. A lot of teams have found that out.”

He said that rather than trying to break Munster’s cohesion, the Sharks would need to prepare as they did for any other match, remaining confident in themselves and imposing their own game plan.