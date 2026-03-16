Three teams in new spots: A look at this year’s unusual SA Shield competition

In five years of URC action, this may have been the most interesting SA Shield struggle.

A first-ever win for the Lions, and record-low finishes for the Stormers and Bulls, made this year’s South African Shield one of the most interesting contest within a contest.

In five years of United Rugby Championship action, the SA Shields have almost always been close. In the last three seasons, featuring a more localised Shield format, the winning team only secured it by three points, one point, and three points.

This year, the Stormers had never finished below second, and ended third.

The Bulls had never finished below third, and ended last.

The Lions had never finished higher than third, and won it all.

Sharks flounder from winning position

After securing their maiden Shield title on the final weekend last year, the Sharks were set to go the distance again, ahead on the table and needing one win from their last two games.

However, the Lions rallied from their 57-12 thrashing by the Bulls to beat the Sharks 34-22 for a bonus point at Ellis Park.

On the final weekend, the Sharks had a second chance against the Bulls at Loftus. They brought six Springboks back into the starting line-up, but were still completely outplayed by the Pretoria side.

The Bulls’ backline scored seven tries against the Sharks’ two, capitalising on kick-and-chases and cross-kicks against a Sharks defence that had no answers.

The first try epitomised this. Canan Moodie chased his own kick, grounding after two Sharks players fell over each other while scrambling after a tricky bounce.

And so the Sharks’ Shield campaign fell short

Lions win their first-ever SA Shield

Few gave the Lions a chance after starting the season with three defeats.

But their breaking their four-game losing streak against the Bulls in the URC with a statement 43-33 win at Loftus would have been an alarm bell, if the Bulls were not suffering their own poor run at the time.

A narrow 34-27 defeat to the unbeaten Stormers in Cape Town was followed by a last-minute 23-22 win over the Sharks in Durban.

They still sat second on the table after their heavy defeat to the Bulls, though few would have backed them.

The bonus point win at home to the Sharks set up an exciting final weekend where the pressure was all on the Durban union to rally under new coach JP Pietersen, who had five wins from eight games up to that point.

But they fell to the Bulls, and the Lions turned in a huge performance to beat the Stormers 24-10 despite going down to 13 men at one point. The Lions’ defence showed their hunger to win by holding the Stormers up three times.

The Lions put history behind them and proved to be the best team, at least when it comes to local derbies.