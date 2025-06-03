Henco Venter eager for fairy tale Glasgow farewell

The 33-year-old former Cheetahs and Sharks loose forward will be leaving Glasgow Warriors for French side Brive at the end of the season.

Henco Venter celebrates his try against the Stormers with Kyle Steyn during their URC quarterfinal at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Former Cheetahs and Sharks loose forward Henco Venter is hoping to enjoy a fairy tale farewell with the Glasgow Warriors by helping them defend their United Rugby Championship (URC) title. But first they must get through their semifinal, against Irish giants, Leinster, in Dublin on Saturday.

Venter, back from a six game ban for an accidental eye gouge during their Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers in April, made a try-scoring return to help Glasgow cruise to a comfortable 36-18 win over the Stormers in their URC quarterfinal over the past weekend.

Although this is just his second season with the Scottish side, he has become a firm fan favourite, as evidenced by the standing ovation he received when he was replaced after 72 minutes, with him now set to join French club Brive in the off season.

First, however, is the small matter of trying to overcome competition favourites, Leinster, in Dublin, which is a task they will feel they can accomplish.

Despite suffering an embarrassing 52-0 loss to them in their Challenge Cup quarterfinal a few months ago, they proved they can challenge them when they pushed them all the way in their final URC pool match, going down 13-5 a couple of weeks ago.

The 33-year-old Venter believes they have what it takes to beat any side, and was happy to come away with a win in his final home game at the Scotstoun Stadium.

“It was special. This place is special, I have really enjoyed every second here, so I am just thankful for everything. We definitely can do it (defend their title). We are here for one reason and that is to win the cup, so we are going to be up for it.”

Wanted to stay

Venter explained in a press conference on Monday that he wanted to extend his stay in Scotland, but was being forced out by a Scottish rugby directive that has instructed their teams to play more ‘home grown’ players, over non-Scottish qualified players.

“It’s a tricky question. It’s also from above and all the stuff going on in Scotland regarding foreign players. That’s basically one of the main reasons. I love this place and I’d love to stay, but (I’ll) leave it there,” said Venter.

“They want more Scottish players and I understand that’s their plan going forward and I respect that. I’m not Scottish, so it’s a privilege to be here and give back to the club and the country. If they make their plans and have a will to make Scottish rugby better, I hope they succeed in it.

“It’s bad and I didn’t like it, but it’s rugby and you don’t take anything personally. Through many years in this game, you learn to accept stuff and just be better where you can be better and perform where you can perform and enjoy every moment. So I’ll enjoy this week and hopefully next week.”

South African head coach Franco Smith, admitted in April that the situation was out of his hands, and that if he could he would keep Venter, and after the game on Friday night praised his performance, while lamenting him leaving.

“He brought freshness, eagerness, and lifted the group. I’m really proud of him. He’s a fantastic player in our environment, a true Warrior, and will be missed,” said Smith.