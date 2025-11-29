Wales v South Africa — LIVE UPDATES

The world champion Springboks are looking for a fifth straight win on tour this month.

Wales host world champions South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (5pm), with the visitors looking to win their fifth straight match on tour of Europe this month.

The Boks have so far beaten Japan, France, Italy and Ireland.

Both teams are much-changed from last week’s Tests as this match falls outside the international Test window.

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match on Saturday.

Live coverage of the match in Cardiff will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

WALES – 15 Blair Murray, 14 Ellis Mee, 13 Joe Roberts, 12 Joe Hawkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Alex Mann, 6 Taine Plumtree, 5 Rhys Davies, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 2 Dewi Lake, 1 Gareth Thomas. Bench: 16 Brodie Coghlan, 17 Danny Southworth, 18 Chris Coleman, 19 James Ratti, 20 Morgan Morse, 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Ben Thomas.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Zachary Porthen, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.