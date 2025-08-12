Wallabies hero Hooper excited to face Boks’ Pieter-Steph du Toit

Wallabies star Tom Hooper described the Boks' World Rugby Player of the Year as the 'perfect example' of versatility and expertise.

Man of the match in the Wallabies’ sole win against the British & Irish Lions, loose forward Tom Hooper

said that if he is selected, he is eager to take on Pieter-Steph du Toit in their first Rugby Championship

match against the Springboks on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named his team for the game earlier than usual, on Monday, with Wallabies

coach Joe Schmidt set to make his announcement on Thursday.

Du Toit will start at blindside flanker for the Boks at Ellis Park, where the Wallabies have not won since

1963.

Hooper on a high

His opposite could be Wallabies rising star Hooper, who completed 18 carries, 34 post-contact metres,

one turnover and eight tackles in his man-of-the-match performance during their 22–12 win over the

Lions in Sydney two weeks ago.

Still, the 24-year-old described the win as a team effort, saying some of his teammates probably deserved the accolade more than him, and they want to build on the momentum of the game going into the Rugby Championship.

“It was good for me to get back into the starting jersey,” Hooper said. “It’s the first time I’ve been there

since the World Cup. It’s been a long road on-field and off-field, and just to get the win more than anything.”

He said the Wallabies were very proud of the win, but now they have to put it behind them. “We have a

very big challenge coming up with the Rugby Championship and especially the South Africans this weekend,” he added.

Wallabies star excited to face Du Toit

He said he relished the challenge of taking on 2019 and 2024 World Player of the Year Du Toit.

“I think twice I’ve played him. He’s an amazing calibre of player. You know, World Rugby player of the

year [twice]. He’s someone who can cover a lot of positions. He’s the perfect example of that versatility

and expertise.

“From a lineout operator to a back row defender. He’s amazing. I love challenging myself against guys

like that. If I were to get an opportunity, it would be very exciting.”

Hooper, alternately a lock and loose forward too, also described himself as a versatile player – a strength

in his game that he was proud of.