Wallabies name their team: Ellis Park star rewarded with first captaincy

Flanker Fraser McReight becomes the 91st captain of the Wallabies while Corey Toole makes his debut at left wing.

Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight was rewarded after his man-of-the-match performance against the Springboks at Ellis Park, being named captain for the second Test in Cape Town.

McReight will become the 91st player to captain the Wallabies when the second Rugby Championship match kicks off at 5.10pm.

Corey Toole will make his Wallabies debut at left wing. He replaces Dylan Pietsch, who suffered a jaw fracture in the first Test.

It’s one of three changes to the starting side, with back-to-back John Eales Medallist, Rob Valetini returning to the team at number eight, replacing regular captain Harry Wilson who is being managed after limping from the field in Johannesburg.

New Wallabies captain

A former Australia Under 20s skipper, McReight will become the 91st player to captain Australia. He also took over as captain in last weekend’s Test after Harry Wilson left the field.

“He is a quiet leader,” Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said after his team announcement. “You don’t need someone who is remonstrating or saying a lot. We just need someone who is going to demonstrate the right performance on field that other people are going to follow. I think Fraser has demonstrated that.”

Tom Robertson is the final change to the matchday 23. He’ll start at loosehead prop, after James Slipper returned home under HIA protocols, joining Billy Pollard and Taniela Tupou in the front row.

Nick Frost and Will Skelton are again named as the second-row pair, with Tom Hooper completing the back five of the scrum.

The experienced halves pairing of Nic White and James O’Connor have been selected for what is the second Test of the side’s 2025 Flight Centre Rugby Championship campaign. White is the only player in the matchday 23 who was involved the last time the Wallabies played in Cape Town back in 2014.

Len Ikitau inches closer to his 50th cap for the Wallabies, starting at inside centre in his 45th appearance for his country. He’ll again partner with Joseph-Aukuso Suallii in the midfield, the outside centre scoring his first try in a gold jersey last Saturday.

Toole’s club teammate Tom Wright will start at fullback for the 18th time in the last 19 Tests, with 20-year-old Max Jorgensen to line up on the right wing, completing the back three.

Mix of experience and youth on the bench

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell and Zane Nonggorr will again provide ballast as the substitute front row, with Jeremy Williams and Nick Champion de Crespigny the remaining forward cover.



Queensland skipper Tate McDermott is the reserve scrumhalf, having showed his versatility again in Johannesburg; spending time on the wing before finishing the game at halfback. Sydney’s Tane Edmed is the replacement flyhalf, with Andrew Kellaway finalising the matchday 23.



Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “The squad as a whole has recovered pretty well from what was a very draining and physical Test match on the highveld last week. “We struggled to contain a powerhouse Springbok start last weekend and we know that we have to improve leading into what’s likely to be a bruising encounter in Cape Town on Saturday night.”



Wallabies starting XV: Tom Wright (42 Tests), Max Jorgensen (12 Tests), Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (9 Tests), Len Ikitau (44 Tests), Corey Toole (uncapped), James O’Connor (65 Tests), Nic White (74 Tests), Rob Valetini (53 Tests), Fraser McReight (c) (30 Tests), Tom Hooper (14 Tests), Will Skelton (35 Tests), Nick Frost (30 Tests), Taniela Tupou (60 Tests), Billy Pollard (11 Tests), Tom Robertson (33 Tests).

Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa (22 Tests), Angus Bell (40 Tests), Zane Nonggorr (13 Tests), Jeremy Williams (15 Tests), Nick Champion de Crespigny (1 Test), Tate McDermott (46 Tests), Tane Edmed (1 Test), Andrew Kellaway (42 Tests).



