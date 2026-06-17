The goal is simple for SA A team – win and build depth, says coach Stick

An inexperienced SA A team are targeting a win over Zimbabwe in Gqeberha this weekend.

South Africa A coach Mzwandile Stick says his team’s goal is to win while building depth for the Springboks, when they take on Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It is a season opening double header that will see the Springboks up against the Barbarians in the main game, and both match 23s are littered with exciting up and coming players, along with some franchise talents who have been bubbling under in the system.

The SA A squad features just five capped Springboks, with veteran centre Lukhanyo Am set to run the backline, while the forward pack features a few players who have featured for the Boks in the past few years, in captain Vincent Tshituka, Boan Venter, Neethling Fouche and Phepsi Buthelezi.

We want to win

“We always want to win, that’s number one, and number two is we always want to build squad depth. That’s not a secret and something we openly talk about. When it comes to potential in South African rugby we have got a lot of great players,” said Stick at the team announcement on Tuesday.

“Coach Rassie (Erasmus) is always looking for an opportunity to give players a chance, and we always reward players that perform for their franchise, to either train with the Springboks or get them game time when we can.

“The difference between this (SA A) team, and the last one (that played in the UK in 2022), is that we are way better prepared. We have had two weeks to work with the players, and I am really excited to see what this team can produce.”

The SA A forward pack is by far the most experienced group, with four capped Springboks, along with franchise veterans Ruben van Heerden (lock, Stormers) and Emmanuel Tshituka (loose forward, Sharks), with the only rookies being Batho Hlekani (utility forward, Lions) and Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker, Bulls).

Inexperienced backline

The backline is massively inexperienced, as it features a slew of SA U20 players, while the lone experienced hand is Am, who is lining up at inside centre and will have a huge job of leading the players.

Scrumhalf Haashim Pead and wing Jaco Williams both won the Junior World Championship title with the Junior Springboks last year, while Luan Giliomee (fullback), Zekhethelo Siyaya (wing), Markus Muller (outside centre), and Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf), are all in this year’s SA U20 squad.

Stick said that he was excited to see what Am could do at inside centre, with him having played at 13 his whole career, was looking forward to the x-factor of the back three, while he also explained why Giliomee had been backed at fullback ahead of Siyaya.

If you look at the coverage that we have got there (in the backline), Luan also plays fullback and with his Sevens background we are happy with him there. They have both played at fullback for the Sharks, and if you look at the profile of the players, we felt this worked best in our system,” said Stick.

“Luan at the back will be an extra playmaker for us and Siyaya on the wing will give us an advantage in the aerial battle, and then he is a backup (at fullback and flyhalf) if we need him.

“On the other side we have Jaco Williams, who I believe has been knocking on the door and he is finally getting a chance to show what he can do.”