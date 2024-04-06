Challenge Cup result: Wasteful Lions dumped out by 14-man Benetton

The Lions now return to South Africa with only a place in the URC top eight to fight for over the rest of their season.

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse contributed 12 of his teams 17 points but was unable to stop them going down 27-17 in their Challenge Cup clash against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday night. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

It was a bitterly disappointing night for the Lions in Treviso as a wasteful performance saw them go down 27-17 against a 14-man Benetton in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash at the Stadio Monigo on Saturday night.

The hosts played the last 36 minutes of the game with a player less after a red card, while 10 minutes of those were spent with 13 players on the field after a late yellow, but despite the numerical advantage the Lions made a host of errors to fall to a poor defeat.

They now return to South Africa with only a place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) top eight to fight for, on what could become a very disappointing season if they are unable to make the playoffs.

Perfect start

In the match the Lions got off to the perfect start as they setup a lineout in the Benetton 22m, setup the maul and powered over for hooker Jaco Visagie to score, with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse adding the extras for a 7-0 lead after just two minutes.

The hosts hit back six minutes later as they counter attacked into the Lions 22m, where prop Thomas Gallo received the ball at pace close to the line and smashed over for the converted try to level the scores.

A monster drop goal in the 27th minute from former Cheetahs star Rhyno Smith gave the hosts the lead and they extended it with a 33rd minute try to wing Onisi Ratave, after a good attack found the Lions defence stretched, with flyhalf Jacob Umaga nailing the conversion for a 17-7 lead.

Hendrikse, who had missed an earlier penalty, nailed his second attempt in the 37th minute to see the Lions go into the break seven points behind.

The second half got off to a disastrous start for the hosts as hooker Giacomo Nicotera deservedly received a red card in the 44th minute for a poor clean out at a ruck that saw his shoulder connect with the neck and head of a Lions player.

Level scores

The Lions capitalised on the extra man immediately by kicking the resultant penalty into the Benetton 22m, before seeing their maul stopped short, with them attacking until Hendrikse received the ball, stepped through a few challenges and went over to level the scores.

Benetton however hit straight back in the 51st minute as they punished the Lions ill-discipline by kicking their way into their 22m, setting up a big maul from the lineout and driving over for replacement hooker Bautiste Bernasconi, with Umaga’s extras moving them ahead 24-17.

A long range penalty from replacement back Tomas Albornoz in the 63rd minute pushed the Benetton lead out to 10 points.

The hosts were then reduced to 13-men in the 67th minute when centre Malakai Fekitoa received a yellow card for a high hit on Lions attacker.

But despite the two man advantage the Lions were disappointingly unable to capitalise as they stayed scoreless during this period, and over the rest of the game to drop out of the tournament with a whimper.

Scorers

Benetton: Tries – Thomas Gallo, Onisi Ratave, Bautiste Bernasconi; Conversions – Jacob Umaga (3); Penalties – Tomas Albornoz; Drop Goal – Rhyno Smith

Lions: Tries – Jaco Visagie, Jordan Hendrikse; Conversions – Hendrikse (2); Penalty – Hendrikse