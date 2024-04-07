Sharks mentor John Plumtree finally gets Zebre clash

The match that Sharks coach John Plumtree has been waiting for has finally arrived.

The Sharks will take on fellow United Rugby Championship side Zebre in a Challenge Cup last-16 battle on Sunday at Durban’s Kings Park at 4pm.

This is a game the Sharks mentor has earmarked for a while and he has referred to it on numerous occasions during his engagements with the media.

At times, that irked some members of the press as he would often mention it during media opportunities of URC games; it came across as if the competition had become an afterthought while the Challenge Cup, particularly the upcoming game against Zebre, was taking priority.

Plumtree even stated that their URC encounters against Ulster and Edinburgh, which they won, were games he targeted to prepare his team for their clash with Zebre.

‘A lot of set-pieces’

So, during Friday’s pre-match press conference, the veteran coach got to speak about what he expects from his side against their visitors from Parma, Italy.

“Looking at the conditions for Sunday, it looks like there’s a bit of rain around which obviously is a bit of a leveller,” said Plumtree.

“I think there will be a lot of set-pieces, a lot of scrums and a lot of lineouts. You can expect a lot of kicking as well, so it’s how we handle all those moments really.

“They’ll come with a game where they’ll want to take us on up front, and I think the side that can gain the most territory for this pretty wet game will be the side that will be hardest to beat.

“I think if we can come out with a winning territory state, and build some pressure with the ball in their own half, that’s what I would like to see.”

Mentally prepared

Considering Plumtree has been building up this game for a while, and his players have shared the same sentiments on its importance and the run they need to have to win the Challenge Cup, the Sharks coach has mentally prepared his team for what’s to come.

“We are excited about this stage and we have set ourselves some goals,” said Plumtree.

“We are now at a stage where we have an opportunity to host a quarter-final [if we win against Zebre]. It’s knockout rugby and it comes with different pressure.

“We are playing against a side that’s already beaten us this season and now we know what’s coming. We know what we need to do.