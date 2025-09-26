‘We absolutely have to start with a win,’ says Stormers’ John Dobson

The Stormers face a blockbuster opening URC match of the season against competition defending champions, Leinster, in Cape Town on Friday night.

It’s a huge first game of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, and the Stormers have it all to do, but Director of Rugby John Dobson says they have to start off with a win against Irish giants and defending champions, Leinster, at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).

The Stormers have been traditionally slow starters in the URC, possibly due to them often starting the competition away from home, and have been unable to finish in the top four over the past two seasons, which has then seen them knocked out in the quarterfinals.

So with their first two matches this season at home, against Leinster first up, and then Ospreys next Friday, Dobson admitted it was non negotiable for them to pick up some early wins to take into their three game away tour next month.

“To start well at home is important. We had a knife to our throat from that poor (opening) tour last season, where we lost to Ospreys and Edinburgh, and that sort of put us under pressure for the rest of the competition,” explained Dobson.

“We need to go on tour with as many points in the bag as possible, and that unfortunately means we need to target a win over the defending champions, which is much easier said than done.

“But we have worked out that if you want to host playoffs (at the end of the season) you can’t lose games at home.

“If you do lose one at home you have to make it up on the road and our record outside of South Africa is not where we want it to be. So we need to pick up these wins at home.”

Leinster challenge

Although Leinster have again not brought a full strength squad to SA, they have brought a slew of internationals, their fringe players are considered some of the best in the competition regardless, while their wily coaches will also have plans in place to try get them the win.

“It’s not the start that you would script. Because they are so good with their squad management and systems. We have boundless respect for them, as well as (coaches) Jacques (Nienaber) and Leo (Cullen),” said Dobson.

“They are masters at eeking out results, no matter which team they bring and at the highest level. So it makes for an angst ridden Friday night for us. Because we absolutely have to start with a win.

“It might only be game one of 18, but it feels quite a bit more than that. We want to set the tone for the season, it’s a new Stormers era, with this logo and a lot of the work that has gone on off the field. So we have to perform on the field now.”

Stalwart Stormers centre Ruhan Nel has been named as the teams captain for the coming games, with a number of their preferred candidates out injured, and Dobson believes he more than has what it takes to successfully lead the side.

“Captaincy wise, with the unavailability of Salmaan (Moerat) and Deon (Fourie), as well as the older narrative around Steven Kitshoff’s retirement, we have lost a bit of leadership,” said Dobson.

“Neethling (Fouche) has also only just joined us and didn’t have a pre-season as he was dealing with some personal stuff. But luckily enough Ruhan has been doing well. He led us really well against the Sharks, and he has always led our defence, so that has worked out for us.”