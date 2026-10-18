Why Lions opted to play Champions Cup match: ‘A deep care for each other,’ says Van Rooyen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has spoken about the decision to play their Champions Cup match, a day after the death of Hyron Andrews.

The Stormers and Bulls immediately stamped their authority on this season’s Champions Cup with bonus point home wins in the opening round, while the Lions showed incredible bravery to play their first ever game in the competition just a day after the tragic passing of team-mate Hyron Andrews.

After the shocking news filtered through on Friday morning that Andrews had been found unresponsive at the team hotel in France, it was a big surprise when the Lions said they would still play, in honour of the lock forward who had joined them during the off season.

Emotions ran high before the match against La Rochelle, with Andrews’ No 5 jersey placed in front of the Lions players during a moment of silence during which a number of players were seen crying.

The crowd at the ground impeccably observed the moment, applauded for a minute at the five-minute mark of the match, in honour of Andrews, who would have worn the No 5 on his back, and gave the team an incredible standing ovation after the game.

In the end, the result was secondary to the amazing scenes witnessed due to the sad occasion, but the Lions can be massively proud of honouring the fixture and pushing favourites La Rochelle hard before falling to a 31-14 defeat in the end.

Speaking after the game Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said: “The responses from all over the world on the team’s decision to play speaks to the man Hyron was. He was a humble, gentle guy who people gravitated towards.

“He had the ability to pull people closer together. The team’s decision to play also speaks to the character of the team, the deep care for each other and the willingness to sacrifice self for a greater good. The respect from the crowd and staff was flabbergasting.

“The continuous applause from arrival to departure is something to be proud of and speaks to the values and culture of the community and the team. The rugby community showed the world what caring and support looks like and should be.”

The Lions revealed that five players from the La Rochelle team, among them their three South Africans, namely Salmaan Moerat, Dillyn Leyds and David Kriel, visited the Lions on Friday in a gesture of support. They joined the team for dinner on Friday and after the game on Saturday.

“I’m immensely proud of the character shown,” said Van Rooyen about his players.