OPINION: Rugby community stands with Lions after tragedy

The whole rugby community came together over the weekend to stand with the Lions after the tragedy of Hyron Andrews' passing.

The rugby community came together as one, to stand in solidarity with the Lions, after the tragic sudden passing of Hyron Andrews at the team hotel on Friday before their first ever Champions Cup game against La Rochelle in France on Saturday.

Andrews, 31, started his senior career with the Sharks in Durban, where he spent over a decade, before moving to Sale Sharks in England in 2024. He then joined the Lions in the most recent off-season.

What was supposed to be a fantastic occasion for the Lions after qualifying for European Rugby’s (EPCR) top franchise competition for the first time, with a top eight finish in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, was instead a tragic affair. It looked like the game in La Rochelle would be called off due to the tragedy, only for the Lions to surprise many by saying they would still play – in honour of Andrews.

Ahead of every EPCR game at the weekend, a moment’s silence was observed, with rugby coming together to beautifully honour one of their own.

After the Sharks beat Lyon in France coach JP Pietersen dedicated the result to Andrews saying: “Today’s a really special win. Not just the rugby. But with Hyron passing away yesterday, it was quite emotional.

Dedicate to Hyron

“We definitely dedicate this win to Hyron. You could see with the fight and relentlessness that the group had, it was something really special today.”

In La Rochelle, there were emotional scenes of Lions players in tears during the moment’s silence with the lock’s No 5 jersey laid in front of them, while the crowd was incredible in observing the silence, applauding in honour in the fifth minute of play, and giving the Lions a standing ovation at the end.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen elaborated on the support they had received from La Rochelle.

“On the Friday of Hyron’s passing, the owner of La Rochelle (Vincent Merking), CEO (Pierre Veneyre) and head coach Ronan O’Gara all visited the hotel in support. Five players from La Rochelle also visited the hotel in support.

“The three South African players (Salmaan Moerat, Dillyn Leyds and David Kriel) were there all Friday afternoon and even two local players (Paul Boudehent and Matthias Haddad) joined us for dinner on Friday and even Saturday night after the game.”

Although the result was secondary, the Lions showed tremendous bravery and heart to push the powerful internationally laden French giants all the way in the match, but were ultimately defeated.

Andrews would have been proud of the effort and fight. RIP.