‘This win is testament to our hard work’ – Stormers captain Ruhan Nel

A stunning performance from the Stormers saw them pick up a hugely surprising win over Leinster in their URC opener.

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel praised his team and implored their fans to back them fully, after a stunning bonus point 35-0 thumping of United Rugby Championship (URC) defending champs Leinster in the opening match of this season’s competition in Cape Town on Friday night.

It was expected to be a tricky match first up, as both sides were not a full strength, due to national call-ups, resting protocols and injuries, but it instead turned into a one sided hammering, once the hosts turned on the style in the second half.

The first half was a largely error strewn affair from both teams, but the Stormers were unlucky to only lead 6-0 after their dominant pack gave them the perfect platform to attack off, while they also had two disallowed tries.

But the second half was one way traffic, as the Stormers scored four tries and 29 points, including three tries in a seven minute spell when Leinster’s discipline let them down as they were reduced to 14 and then 13 men.

Thrilled captain

Nel, who has been handed the captaincy in the absence of some of the Stormers regular leaders, was a thrilled man after the match.

“It was definitely mission accomplished. For the first game of the season we were expecting a bit of rust, and that showed in the first half. We had so many opportunities, and two tries that were disallowed,” said Nel.

“We created so many opportunities and I am definitely walking off the field today, as well as many other guys, with a lot of positivity and a lot to look forward to over the rest of the season.

“Looking at their team selection, with Sam Prendergast at 10, we knew exactly what they were trying to do, and in the first half we saw that. It was pretty much Test rugby.

“So credit to our wings, to (flyhalf) Jurie Mathee, I thought he controlled the game beautifully today. Credit to Seabelo (Senatla), the amount of work he had to put into to get back to where he is and on form is exceptional.

“So for the fans out there, stick behind us. The boys are really putting in some hard work, and I think the scoreline tonight, 35-0 is a testament to that.”

Senatla show

Wing Senatla was a well deserved man-of-the-match, after an action packed showing, and although he didn’t score, he produced a try assist, was brilliant in the air and in the wider channels, and was superb on defence, making a number of crunching tackles.

“It’s exactly how we wanted to start. We haven’t had a start like this in a very long time, and we wanted to break that streak of bad starts (to the season) that we have had. So this was so good. We were nice and clinical and I am glad they didn’t score at the end,” said Senatla.

“I think the focus for me this year is to demand a lot from myself, I know the potential inside of me and I want to be a more holistic player, not just a finisher. I am working so hard on those little things to improve my game, so that I can be the whole product, if I can call it that.”

Leinster captain Luke McGrath cut a frustrated figure after the match, and admitted his side had plenty of soul searching to do ahead of a tough second game of the season against the Bulls at Loftus next weekend.

“It was far from what we expected. Never mind the result, but we are really disappointed with that performance. The Stormers put us under pressure early and it felt like we never got a grip on the game. So credit to the Stormers, they are a great team,” said MGrath.

“It happens sometimes in a game. We were incredibly frustrated, our discipline was nowhere near good enough and we have to have a good hard look at ourselves ahead of next week.”