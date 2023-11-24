World Cup winners back to boost Sharks for URC clash with Dragons

The team will now also again be led by centre Lukhanyo Am.

Under pressure Sharks boss John Plumtree as well as the team’s fans will be hoping the inclusion of the 2023 World Cup-winning Springbok players in the team for the United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons on Saturday will result in a change of fortunes for the Durban-based side.

The Sharks are yet to win a game this URC season, having lost all five their matches so far, but the return to the side of Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi will hopefully prove to be the injection the team need to get their campaign on track.

Lukhanyo Am already returned to the team last weekend and though the Sharks lost their match, the centre’s performance was top-notch and lauded by Plumtree.

Sadly for the Sharks, two other World Cup winners in Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi, will not be available any time soon as both are nursing long-term injuries.

Ox Nche is back in action for the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

‘Brought energy’

Am, who joined the Boks at the World Cup as a late replacement for Mbonambi, will now also take over the captaincy of the side.

Sharks attack coach Dave Williams welcomed the return of the Bok stars.

“We’ve been celebrating the achievements of the Sharks players returning from the Rugby World Cup with them and they’ve brought a huge amount of energy with them which has been great for us as a collective.

“Having these players back and the confidence they bring, has been contagious and the rest of the group are all excited for Saturday’s game.”

The Sharks will also have a new hooker this week, with Fez Mbatha taking over from Dylan Richardson, who’s unfortunately picked up a long-term injury.

Other notable players who Plumtree and Co can’t consider for selection at the moment because of injury include the experienced and versatile Francois Hougaard, Gerbrandt Grobler, Kerron van Vuuren, Muller du Plessis, Reniel Hugo and Vincent Tshituka.

While Etzebeth, Hendrikse, Mapimpi and Am will start against the Dragons, Nche and Williams will play off the bench, the latter man as a back-up scrumhalf, with Boeta Chamberlain and Rohan Janse van Rensburg covering the other positions.

The Sharks go into Saturday’s match on the back of a narrow but demoralising 13-12 loss to Connacht. Kick-off in Durban is 7pm.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth, Coenie Oosthuizen, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Daniel Jooste, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Jeandre Labuschagne, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain, Rohan Janse van Rensburg