Boks are back in town for Bulls in URC match against Connacht

Jake White was ecstatic about the return of the Bok stars to the fold, especially Willie le Roux who he said has made an impact to the squad.

Springbok double world champ Willie Le Roux will make his Bulls debut in the URC against Connacht at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

The Bulls have bolstered their match 23 with the return of three Springbok World Cup winners for their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up against Connacht at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5pm).

Double world champ Willie le Roux will start at fullback in his first appearance for the Highveld franchise, while Marco van Staden slots in at flank and Canan Moodie will play off the bench in a match the Bulls will be looking to get a full house of points from.

ALSO READ: Stedman Gans welcomes fight with Moodie for Bulls No13 jumper

It is their first game back at home since the opening match of the season when they thrashed Scarlets, following which they went on a four week European tour, coming away with two wins and two losses.

Their most recent match was a valiant effort against Edinburgh with 14-men, with them going down 31-23m and they will be eager to get back to winning ways, especially back on the Highveld.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The World Cup Winners are BACK! 🏆

Willie Le Roux makes his debut 🔥



🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/pQ9zq8ddBp

🐂 Vodacom Bulls vs Connacht

🗓️ 25 November 2023

⏰ 17:00

📍 Loftus Versfeld Stadium #BackTheBulls@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/NKKE59J1ZX — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) November 24, 2023

Willie impact

Coach Jake White was ecstatic about the return of the Bok stars to the fold, especially Willie le Roux who he claimed has already made a massive impact to the squad in the short time he has been with them.

“He has only been here for a week but it feels like he has been here for six months, he is unbelievable. It is like having a coach there,” said White.

“He is very clever and extremely skilful, I cannot wait for tomorrow to see how he goes because I am sure people will see just the value that he has.

“To all the critics, I ask that you lay it off because he is probably one of the best if not the best player to have played for the Boks and if he is not the best then he is definitely the cleverest.

“It’s a wonderful thing for us (to have the Boks back). They returned and were asking to play. Marco was saying he can’t wait to play, so it’s great for us. The excitement and energy they bring is nice.”

Superb form

Connacht head into the game in superb form, sitting fourth on the URC log having won four of their five games so far this season, including a 13-12 win over the Sharks in Durban over the past weekend, so the Bulls will have their work cut out for them in the match.

“They are a good team. You do not go to Durban and win there, especially after they had just flown in. They are certainly one of the most in-form teams at the moment,” admitted White.

“I know Andy Friend (Connacht coach) well, and I think they have changed a few things. They are a difficult team to beat and they beat us by playing direct rugby when we played them away from home. We saw it again when they played last week, once they get closer to the try line they go for it.

“Their result against the Sharks will give them a big confidence coming up to Loftus. However, we must not get sucked into that but rather focus and do what we need to do from our side.”