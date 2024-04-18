Rugby

World Cup winning Boks up for more awards

Captain Siya Kolisi and SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2023 Eben Etzebeth are among the nominees.

Springboks

The Springbok rugby team. Picture: Getty Images

The 2023 Springbok World Cup-winning team are set to bag more awards after being nominated in several categories for this year’s SA Sports Awards to be held at Sun City on May 5.

Just a day after Bok captain Siya Kolisi was named on the list of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world comes a nomination for Sports Star of the Year and People’s Choice Award, while recently crowned SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2023, Eben Etzebeth, who has won the title in back to back years, has been nominated in the categories Sportsman of the Year and People’s Choice Award.

World Cup winners

The Boks and their former coach Jacques Nienaber, who now works in Ireland as coach of Leinster, are also in the running to be crowned Sports Team and Coach of the Year respectively, while SA Rugby are in the running to be named Sports Federation of the Year.

SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, is also nominated in the category Administrator of the Year.

There are also nominations for Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok (Newcomer) and referee Aimee Barrett-Theron (Technical Officer of the Year).

‘Massive achievement’

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer congratulated the nominees who have been recognised for their contribution to South African sport.

“Having rugby nominated in nine different categories in the county’s most prestige sports awards, is a massive achievement, and we are proud of each individual for being recognised for their efforts on and off the field,” said Oberholzer.

“This is a testament to the hard work the players, coaches, administrators, match officials and staff put in day after day, and these nominations extend to everyone involved.

“We wish all of them luck as we look forward to what will be another fantastic awards ceremony.”

SA Sports Awards nominees:

SA Rugby – Federation of the Year
Mark Alexander – Sports Administrator of the Year
Springboks – Team of the Year
Jacques Nienaber – Coach of the Year
Eben Etzebeth – Sportsman of the Year and People’s Choice Award
Siya Kolisi – Sports Star of the Year and People’s Choice Award
Manie Libbok – Newcomer of the Year
Aimee Barrett-Theron – Technical Officer of the Year

