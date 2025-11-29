Sport

Seutloali and Jepchumba triumph at Soweto Marathon

By Wesley Botton

29 November 2025

Joseph Seutloali

Joseph Seutloali winning the men’s race at the Soweto Marathon. Picture: Action Photo

Foreign athletes won the men’s and women’s races on Saturday, with Joseph Seutloali of Lesotho and Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya securing victory at the annual Soweto Marathon held in wet conditions in the historical township.

Mosotho athlete Jobo Khatoane led for most of the men’s contest but he was reeled in with a few kilometres remaining by a pack of three athletes including Seutloali, former winner Ntsindiso Mphakathi and defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe.

Seutloali, who was caught by Khonkhobe in the closing stages of last year’s race, ultimately broke clear to complete the 42km contest in 2:20:09, adding the Soweto crown to the Two Oceans ultra-marathon title he won earlier this year.

Mphakathi, who won in Soweto in 2023, grabbed the runner-up spot 15 seconds off the pace in 2:20:24, and Khonkhobe ended third in 2:20:39.

In the women’s race, Jepchumba shared the lead with Zambian athlete Elizabeth Mokoloma for most of the race before dropping her in the chase for the line to take the win in 2:34:33.

Mokoloma finished second in 2:35:59 and former national record holder Gerda Steyn was the first South African woman home, taking third place on her Soweto Marathon debut in 2:37:00.

Margaret Jepchumba
Margaret Jepchumba winning the women’s race at the Soweto Marathon. Picture: Action Photo

