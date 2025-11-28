Sport

‘Don’t be afraid’: Skosana says Soweto Marathon runners will be safe

By Wesley Botton

28 November 2025

09:14 am

The organisers are confident of reaching the limit of 18,000 runners before the entry deadline at 7pm on Friday.

Soweto Marathon

Runners participating in the annual Soweto Marathon. Picture: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Despite multiple concerns emerging in the build-up to the race, Athletics South Africa road running chairperson Enoch Skosana has assured runners and spectators that sufficient safety measures are in place for the annual Soweto Marathon on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, some individuals had threatened to have the race cancelled by disrupting proceedings amidst an ongoing power battle behind the scenes.

In addition, the race (traditionally held on a Sunday) had been shifted to Saturday for the first time and there were some concerns about increased traffic.

Nonetheless, the organisers were confident of reaching the limit of 18,000 runners (for the 10km, 21km and 42km races) before the entry deadline at 7pm on Friday.

“The athletes must not be afraid to come and run the Soweto Marathon. The City of Joburg is behind this event in terms of safety and security,” Skosana said.

“The Metro Police and the SA Police Service have confirmed with stakeholders that every corner of the race will be safeguarded, so we are urging runners and the community to come out and support the race. Everything is in place.”

Elite athletes

In the chase for the men’s and women’s titles, and the R250,000 winners’ cheques, quality elite races are on the cards for the tough 42km contest held on a challenging course at altitude.

The last three winners of the men’s event – Daba Ifa Debele of Ethiopia (2022), Ntsindiso Mphakathi (2023) and Onalenna Khonkhobe (2024) – are in the field.

Defending champion Khonkhobe will line up as the pre-race favourite after winning the City 2 City ultra-marathon between Joburg and Pretoria this year, and showcasing his versatility by finishing third at the SA Championships over the 10km and 21km distances.

The elite field also includes Siboniso Sikhakhane, who set a marathon personal best of 2:11:49 in Cape Town in 2021 and took second place at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town this season.

And a thrilling battle is expected in the women’s race between four-time Soweto Marathon winner Irvette van Zyl and former SA marathon record holder Gerda Steyn.

In the absence of defending champion Neheng Khatala of Lesotho, their strongest challenge for the women’s crown could be launched by Kenyan athlete Shelmith Muriuki, a former City 2 City champion.

