Sport

Home » Sport

Soweto Marathon runner in critical condition after being hit by taxi

Picture of Wesley Botton

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

29 November 2025

02:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Soweto Marathon

Runners participating in the Soweto Marathon. Picture: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

A woman participating in the Soweto Marathon on Saturday was hospitalised after being hit by a taxi during the annual race, organisers have confirmed.

The 45-year-old runner was seriously injured after the unauthorised vehicle “forced its way onto the route and collided with her”.

“She was stabilised on site and has since been transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition,” organisers said.

The driver of the taxi, who was allegedly suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

“Our thoughts are with [the injured runner] and her loved ones. We are working with the medical teams to provide the best possible care and will continue to assess the situation and provide updates, as they become available.”

Traffic concerns

Ahead of the popular race through the historic township, which started and finished in Nasrec, concerns had been raised about additional traffic on the route, with the event (traditionally held on a Sunday) taking place on a Saturday for the first time.

While the roads were not entirely closed to traffic during the event, rolling road closures were used to protect runner safety, monitored by Metro Police and volunteer marshals.

Nearly 13,000 runners entered the 30th edition of the Soweto Marathon, which included races over 42km, 21km and 10km distances.

There had also been concerns that the race would be disrupted due to an ongoing power battle for control of the event, but provincial body Central Gauteng Athletics got a court interdict the day before the race to prevent disruptions.

The injured runner being hospitalised was the only major incident reported on the day of the race.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

road running

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships