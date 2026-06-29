Bafana’s Broos calls on PSL to improve

'That is not on me or the national team. It is on the clubs,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says the onus is on Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to improve their players, after South Africa’s exit from the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana lost 1-0 to Canada in the last 32 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. It took a stoppage time goal from Stephen Eustáquio to take Jessie Marsch’s side into the last 16, but Broos admitted his side were overpowered by their North American opponents.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘No one believes me’

“Today we lost a game because of a lack of power and speed compared with our opponents,” said Broos.

“We lost a lot of man-on-man duels. It is not only running speed but speed of execution. We saw that (speed) with Canada and for us how long it took to make decisions. This is something we have to work on. I have said it many times in South Africa and no one believes me. Modern football is about more than technique, it is about power and speed.

“This is maybe two level’s higher than the PSL and the majority of our team play in that competition. It is something South Africa has to work on. But that is not on me or the national team. It is on the clubs.

“We don’t have to be happy that Sundowns won the Champions League. You need more than that at international level.

“But we showed good mentality and good performances and I am still proud of the team,” Broos continued.

“We did very well in this World Cup even though we are out of the tournament. I know why we are out and it is something we have to work on in the next months and years.”

It is unclear whether Broos will be around for that, however. His current contract expires at the end of the World Cup.

Broos – ‘We will see in the next days’

“We will see in the next days what I will do for the future,” said Broos.

“I have always said this is my last World Cup, that is for sure. But what happens in the next days and weeks also depends on how South Africa sees its future with me.”

If he is replaced, meanwhile, Broos says he will not be imparting advice to the new man.

“This is something I will not do. When I stop and there is a new coach, the new coach must work like he works.

“He doesn’t have to listen to me … he will know what he has to do. The only thing is that he has a good team. It is up to him to work with them and try to make the deficits better. That is all I have to say. If a coach is coach of Bafana he will be good enough to know what to do.”