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Drake wins over R16 million after betting on Canada’s victory over Bafana Bafana

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

29 June 2026

12:26 pm

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The rapper wagered $770 000 on Canada to beat Bafana Bafana.

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Drake wearing FC Barcelona jersey | Picture: Twitter

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Canadian rapper Drake has won about $1 001 000 (approximately R16.4 million) after betting on Canada’s victory over South Africa in their Fifa World Cup Round of 32 match on Sunday, 28 June.

The rapper wagered $770 000 on Canada to beat Bafana Bafana. Canada secured a 1-0 victory.

Before the match, Drake shared a screenshot of his bet on Instagram and tagged South African DJ Black Coffee.

“@RealBlackCoffee was chirping in the DM I had to raise the stakes,” he wrote.

Responding in the comments section, Black Coffee proposed the rapper come to South Africa if Canada lost.

“How about we bet on you coming to SA when you lose? Now that’s a real bet,” he wrote.

Previous bets

Drake has previously made headlines for publicly sharing his sports bets.

In 2024, he lost more than R13 million after backing Sean Strickland to defeat South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis. Du Plessis won the bout.

In 2022, Drake placed a $600 000 wager on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in El Clásico and Arsenal to defeat Leeds United in the Premier League. While Arsenal won, Barcelona lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, costing him the bet.

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In 2019, he backed his hometown NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, to win Game 7 of their playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Toronto lost the match.

One of his most successful public bets came during the 2022 Fifa World Cup, when he wagered $1 million on Argentina to win the tournament.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Drake Fifa Club World Cup

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